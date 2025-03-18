AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, DeAndre Hopkins, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns signed OL Cornelius Lucas to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, with $3.255 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.255 million (guaranteed) in 2025 and $2.185 million in 2026. He will earn a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus in 2026 and a $500,000 roster bonus if on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year. He is also eligible for up to $3 million annually in playtime and NFL Honors incentives, along with a $50,000 workout bonus in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)

Oregon WR Tez Johnson said he will take an official 30 visit with the Browns. (James Crepea)

Ravens

Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins was asked to put a specific number on the number of touchdowns that he, RB Derrick Henry, and QB Lamar Jackson would score in 2025, after posting a picture on his social media a few years back asking the same question.

“Hopefully enough to win a lot of games and win the games we need to win,” he said, via Around The NFL. “I don’t have a number, but hopefully more than a little bit.”

Hopkins isn’t concerned with how much he has left to give at this point in his career after being asked questions about his age.

“I take it day by day, honestly,” he said. “I really never thought about that or look forward to it, but they say, ‘You’ll know when your body gives out on you,’ and it hasn’t given out on me yet, or for me, I feel like gotten close. So, who knows.”

Hopkins added that signing with Baltimore was an easy decision for him.

“Derrick and I talk throughout the year, and that’s one of my best friends,” Hopkins said. “He keeps it honest, so for me, it was a couple of different things. From the head coach down, I feel like everyone, they compete, they’re dawgs, and I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am.”

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley on why he signed with the Ravens instead of testing free agency: “I was going to give Baltimore the best bargain that I would offer to any other team. That being said, I wanted to be happy with what I’m making and make sure I’m getting the value that I deserve.” (Jamison Hensley) Steelers Cameron Heyward on QB Mason Rudolph Steelers DLon QB : “When he stepped in for us, he was ready. If we don’t sign a QB and we go in there with Mason, we feel good about it. Excited to have him back. He’s a guy for the locker room. A lot of guys vibe with him.” ( Brooke Pryor

The Steelers hosted Pittsburgh University K Ben Sauls Tuesday on a local pre-draft visit. (Pryor)