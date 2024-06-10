AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, Mike Hilton, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Mike Hilton described how fifth-round CB Josh Newton has performed throughout the early portions of the offseason program.

“He’s picking up both positions. He’s communicating well already. We’ll see how he does when someone is across from him,” Hilton said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He can move his feet and he catches it well.”

Steelers

Steelers’ veteran DL Cameron Heyward has not attended OTAs as he demands a new contract. DE Isaiahh Loudermilk said Heyward’s absence from practice has been noticeable during the early days of the offseason program.

“He’s just a funny guy to be around, and at the same time, he’s a great leader,” Loudermilk said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Kind of missing both parts of it, that kind of joking around that he has with the coaches, with us. It’s always good to have him around for the leadership side of it too.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin isn’t overly concerned about Heyward missing time.

“I’m not overly concerned, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “Cam’s a guy with over 10,000 plus career snaps. It’s probably an easier day for me with him not being here. I thin the lines out and get to know some people that I know less than him.”

Steelers DT Montravius Adams wants to help Loudermilk “find his identity” as a defensive lineman and assure Loudermilk that he’s become a leader of the team.

“It’s about the reps, but it’s also about helping him find his identity, letting him know that he’s the new leader of this thing,” Adams said. “I just want to help groom him into that, and just take the next step. I’ve kind of seen it a little bit, and I feel like he can fit here and be here for a long time, and I just think the next step will be just — it’s good to be a player that can go out there on the field, but sometimes you need somebody to talk to. There’s just areas I would like for him to grow at, and just keep getting better doing what he’s doing.”

Steelers LB T.J. Watt was absent from OTAs allowing LB Nick Herbig to see first-team reps in practice. Herbig made the most of his opportunity but elaborated on how they missed Watt’s presence.

“I look at this like a chance to get better and be able to go against a guy like Broderick (Jones),” Herbig said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You have to take full advantage of opportunities like these.”

“You love when T.J. is here because he is a great player and role model for us, but it is great to get some reps with the ones. When you have a guy of his caliber around every day, it’s kind of hard not to ask questions. … He naturally does just give you pointers. You miss him, but I will take what I can get.”