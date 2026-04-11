AFC Notes: Carson Schwesinger, Mike McCarthy, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 after starting 16 games wearing the green-dot on a formidable Cleveland defense. Entering year two, Schwesinger opened up on having some familiarity and emphasized taking care of his body as his biggest focal point.

“It’s definitely a lot nicer than coming in as a rookie and you have to basically learn everything new and where everywhere in the building is,” Schwesinger said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m not getting lost this time around. So that’s nice and it’s just good to be around. You know all the guys, so you come back and you’re looking forward to seeing everyone and getting to meet the people.”

“Yeah, I think just the preparation you have for your body is important. And sometimes if you’re playing football, things you’re going to have and you can’t control and it’s just a matter of doing everything you can to feel as good as you can on game day and try and do everything I can to stay on the field.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said that QB Lamar Jackson feels reinvigorated this season to finally reach the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

“He’s always ready … he’s even more ready this year,” Flowers said, via ESPN. “He’s excited about the coaching staff. He’s excited about getting to work with [new offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle]. So yeah, he’s ready to go. He wants to finish. He wants to get a ring.”

Flowers added that the team has the personnel needed to win and they need to capitalize on their window.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, you are going to have a window, and you have to just seize your opportunity,” Flowers said. “And this is our window, I feel like.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy discussed what he’s looking for in a quarterback prospect. Pittsburgh is expected to add to the position at some point in this month’s draft.

“Brett Favre and Aaron Rogers are Hall of Fame quarterbacks, but they both have long arms,” McCarthy said, via ESPN. “They both have 10-inch hands. In the winter playoff games, to win games in December, Ben Roethlisberger is the same way. I played against him in cold weather. Your guys got to throw it better than the other guy in the big games, you hope — or you got to try to put them in a position to. A lot of my beliefs and how I want to train the team and what the team looked like, it’s very similar to my time at Green Bay. That directly reflects how I view the quarterbacks. That’s how I’ve always viewed the quarterbacks.”

Pittsburgh is also looking for someone with a championship pedigree and a quick recall.

“The importance of immediate recall is, to me, what I’m looking for,” McCarthy said. “My goal when the quarterbacks come in was, let’s have a conversation like if I was coaching you, and all the guys we had at the combine were all — they’re excellent. They’re awesome. These kids today are well-schooled. They can speak it, and then when they put the video on and what they’re saying is also on the video, now you got something.”

One player who will likely be available in day 2 or even day 3 of the draft is Miami QB Carson Beck, who the team hosted for a top-30 visit.

“You can’t hide from production,” Khan said of Beck. “So, when a guy produces — and he’s done that at a high level or at a big school — and winning’s important, so you can’t deny any of that.“