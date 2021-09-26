AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged the elephant in the room with QB Carson Wentz. No one questions Wentz’s toughness, but that only goes so far when it comes to being able to stay on the field, which is the most important thing for a quarterback. Whether it’s a lengthy injury history or his vaccination status, doubts remain about Wentz’s availability.

“I know he wants to go,” Irsay said via FOX 59’s Chris Hagan. “I know how hard he’s worked. I know he’s respected in the locker room, and all those sorts of things. But, you know, he has to stay healthy. You know, no one’s hiding behind the M.O. of the past. That was there, and you know since we you know came here and going through the months we’ve been through, there’s been difficulties. And it also makes it difficult if you’re not vaccinated, you know, because it makes it harder to depend on someone if they’re not vaccinated. So they have freedom of choice and we understand that. But, you know, we — we’re hoping he can come back and play well. I think he’ll be a game-time decision.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says even with Wentz expected to play, his sprained ankles are going to be an issue the Colts have to monitor for weeks.

Irsay also said his team needs to be tougher: “We haven’t been physical enough. We haven’t done the things we wanna be defined by. We’ve talked about being a top 5 defensive team— we’re not doing that. We talked about running the ball behind a great offensive line— we’re not doing that.” (Zak Keefer)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley had high praise of WR Anthony Miller and was happy to see his touchdown reception in Week 2.

“We knew he was a playmaker,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. “He’s a tough kid. Normally, when you throw the ball to him, he’s going to make a play. We were glad to see him back and he get that touchdown. He did a nice job on that play, on the route.”

Culley added that Miller brings physicality to their receivers group out of the slot position.

“It was just good to have him back because he brings a little toughness to us and what we’re all about, especially in our run game,” Culley said. “He brings that in our pass game too as a pass receiver, especially playing inside the slot.”

Regarding Texans WR/PR Andre Roberts‘ two fumbles on punt returns, Culley believes it was uncharacteristic of Roberts: “That’s unlike him. Obviously, that’s not acceptable. I have the utmost confidence in him.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Taylor Lewan said he hyperextended his knee before the game last week in Seattle, adding that he heard a pop and the training staff elected to hold him out. ( Titans’ LTsaid he hyperextended his knee before the game last week in Seattle, adding that he heard a pop and the training staff elected to hold him out. ( Jim Wyatt