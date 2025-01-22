AFC Notes: Chad Brinker, Stefon Diggs, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead said that he hopes to get back to the interior of the defensive line after being used as a rotational edge rusher in Jacksonville.

“When I look back, look at the film for me, I haven’t not started in a long time,” Armstead said, via Around The NFL. “It was a position change for me. Next year [I] got a lot planned, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

Armstead added that he knows he can be a difference-maker inside and is welcoming of a defensive philosophy that puts him back in there.

“That’s gonna be my plan,” he said. “That was what I wanted to do this season as well, too. There are situations that you have to deal with in this league. I’m gonna switch back inside, which was what I wanted to do this season, and I’m gonna be back playing to an elite player that I know I can be.”

Texans WR Stefon Diggs is set to enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent. C.J. Stroud said he “would love” for Diggs to be back in their offense.

“That’s my boy. I would love to have Stef back,” Stroud said, via TexansWire. “He’s somebody that I would love to do this whole thing back with.”

Texans RB Joe Mixon thinks Diggs is set to be even more productive when he recovers from his torn ACL.

“He’s definitely on track to becoming better and returning from his injury,” Mixon said. “I’m just excited that he’s back on his feet.”

Texans WR Nico Collins said there is no better player to receive advice from than Diggs and is wishing him the best on his recovery.

“Dude is an All-Pro,” Collins said. “He’s a playmaker. Dude’s been making plays in this league for a while, and there’s no better person to get advice from. Wishing him the best in recovery and I can’t wait to see him.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Titans TE coach Justin Outten is now a free agent since his contract with the team has expired.

is now a free agent since his contract with the team has expired. Chad Brinker on moving on from former Titans GM Ran Carthon : “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but when I found out that decision was being made, immediately we had to turn around and do a GM. … I have the utmost respect for Ran. He’s a friend. It’s disappointing we got to this spot.” (Terry McCormick)

on moving on from former Titans GM : “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but when I found out that decision was being made, immediately we had to turn around and do a GM. … I have the utmost respect for Ran. He’s a friend. It’s disappointing we got to this spot.” (Terry McCormick) Brinker on the Titans structure: “Our structure is unique but not normal. Amy wanted a football executive, that’s me. Then we have a GM and there’s a head coach that had to report to him.” ( Turron Davenport

Brinker also said that team owner Amy Adams-Strunk wanted him to have the final say over football matters and control over the 53-man roster. He said he explained to her that the team needs to have more playmakers on the roster and get through the frustrations. (McCormick)

wanted him to have the final say over football matters and control over the 53-man roster. He said he explained to her that the team needs to have more playmakers on the roster and get through the frustrations. (McCormick) When asked about the draft, Brinker said the following: “We won’t pass on a generational talent with 1st pick in the NFL Draft. … We’re doing our homework on all the prospects, including the QBs.” (Jim Wyatt)

Brinker said that GM Mike Borgonzi would be making the draft picks and added that he would have some input on the process but would not overrule him. (Paul Kuharsky)

would be making the draft picks and added that he would have some input on the process but would not overrule him. (Paul Kuharsky) Borgonzi says he’ll have full authority over the free agency process and draft process and that Brinker will have the authority to break ties. (Davenport)

Borgonzi added: “There’s some talent on this roster, but we’re a 3-win football team. We’ll have to upgrade some positions.” (Jim Wyatt)