AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- NFL Media’s James Palmer says that while he’s laid up with his foot injury, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is studying ways to continue to progress and evolve as a passer.
- Mahomes’ main focus is becoming more efficient and he’s studying tape to figure out how to take more of the underneath throws and move the chains rather than living and dying by the aggressive bomb downfield.
- Adjusting to the blueprint that the Buccaneers showed in the Super Bowl and that opposing defenses will surely try to copy is also a priority, per Palmer.
Raiders
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic considers the Raiders’ two largest needs are at right tackle and safety. Tafur adds that the right tackle class is deep this year, which could enable the Raiders to wait until the second round to address the position.
- As for the Raiders’ selecting CB Damon Arnette at No. 19 in last year’s NFL Draft, Tafur mentions that GM Mike Mayock, former DC Paul Guenther and DBs coach Jim O’Neil sold HC Jon Gruden on Arnette after comparing his aggressiveness to old-time Raiders.
- Tafur believes the Raiders would be wise to select Penn State OLB Micah Parsons if he is available at No. 17 overall.
- Tafur also writes that Michigan DE Kwity Paye would be a great prospect at No. 17, but he doesn’t expect Paye to fall that far.
- In the end, Tafur projects the Raiders to trade down in the first round and select a safety and a right tackle with their two first-round picks.
- Raiders LT Kolton Miller‘s three-year, $67.211 million extension included $42.5 million in guarantees. He’s set to earn a guaranteed $9.5 million base salary for 2021 to go along with non-guaranteed salaries of $12.25 million over the final two years. (Aaron Wilson)
- He’s owed $3.275 million by the third day of the 2022 league year and another $14.225 million guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of 2022. He’s owed another $13.5 million roster bonus in 2022.
