AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James believes the organization’s joint practices with the 49ers this week are important for him after missing all of last season with a knee injury and isn’t participating in preseason games.

“It’s big for me,” James said, via Gilbert Manzano of the LA Daily News. “We’re going out here going fast. I played against Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the league. Their offense is one of the best in the league. Seeing the looks from them only helped me get better.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he had no issues relaying plays into James during their practices.

“Like we’ve been together 10 years,” Staley said. “That’s what I love about him. It’s like we’ve been doing this for 10 years. We’re going to keep getting better at it.”

As for Chargers OT Rashawn Slater (back) missing the last three practices, Staley said they are being cautious with the rookie and he was “feeling good” on Thursday.

“Rashawn is feeling good today,” Staley said. “We held him out today. He would go if it was up to him. We just wanted to be extra careful, but he’s feeling good. You saw him out here today. … We’re just being safe. But he’s feeling good and we’re hoping to get him back soon.”

Chiefs

According to Pro Football Talk, Chiefs S Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block vs. San Francisco, and RB Darwin Thompson was fined $4,900 for headbutting a player.

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed note Raiders LB Javin White was having a good game until going down with a knee injury that could potentially be serious.

was having a good game until going down with a knee injury that could potentially be serious. Tafur and Reed also think fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs has had an impressive camp and could be the team’s Week 1 starter at nickel corner. He has a sack and a pick in two preseason games and has impressed HC Jon Gruden with his pro readiness: “He has the ‘it’ factor. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football. He eats it up and he’s one of the energizers of our defense.”