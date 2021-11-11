AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley is excited to see LB Kenneth Murray play both inside linebacker and edge rusher.

“The good thing that we have going for us is that K9 (Murray) is a special type of linebacker,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano. “He can play at a lot of different places and he can do a lot of different jobs for you. He’s definitely going to be playing inside linebacker for us, but I think that we can get him on the edge at times, and then get him in some hybrid roles in known pass-rush situations.

“That’s what we’ve been spending the time, since K9 got hurt, doing; formulating that thought process, that developmental plan for him, so that he can really excel for us because he’s a quality player.”

Staley said although CB Asante Samuel Jr. is in concussion protocol, he may return to practice this week. (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) “looked great” at Wednesday’s practice but remains on the injured reserve. (Herbie Teope)c

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia said new WR DeSean Jackson “looked fast” on Wednesday. (Vc Tafur)

Bisaccia said the team is happy to add Jackson to the roster: "He was available and he can still run. Well-versed on our offense having been with the Rams." (Paul Gutierrez)

Jackson said Las Vegas is exactly what where he wants to be: “Being an L.A. guy, being close to home, the weather, all that good stuff, I didn’t want to go nowhere cold l. I just felt like the Raiders fit, matched perfect.” Gutierrez)

Jackson added he’s willing to play whatever role the team needs: “I’m not asking to get the ball 100 times. I’m not asking to play 100 percent. Whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability.” (Gutierrez)