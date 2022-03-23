AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is excited that he signed with Los Angeles, which sat at the top of the list of teams he wanted to sign with.

“I was telling my agent, I said, ‘We’re going to L.A.’ I was telling him that from the beginning.” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “Having that relationship with Derwin James, first of all. It’s a young, up-and-coming team. I just felt like it was the right move for me and my family. It’s crazy how it all comes back around in a circle. We knew each other back then, and now we get to play with each other? It doesn’t get any better than that. We go way back. We linked back up at the Pro Bowl. We were talking to each other every day. He was like, ‘I’m going to get you up here. You need to come ball with me.’ It happened. It’s crazy. I’m excited, and I know that he’s excited.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward (signed with San Francisco) and Bengals DT B.J. Hill (re-upped in Cincinnati) as other potential free agent targets the Chargers were eyeing.

Jackson told his agent that he wanted to play for Los Angeles all along and had good things to say about HC Brandon Staley: "I've never met a coach like that. His energy and spirit … he brings that energy to the team." (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Chiefs have been connected to Panthers free agent CB Stephon Gilmore or a trade for Giants CB James Bradberry . He’s not sure how aggressive Kansas City will be but they do have a big need at corner.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says talks broke down between the Chiefs and WR Tyreek Hill because he wanted more than what the Raiders gave WR Davante Adams in every aspect and the Chiefs didn't want to pay that.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport mentions the Packers were interested but the Jets and Dolphins emerged as the two finalists.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports discussions about a potential trade involving Hill have been in the works for several days.

Raiders

Raiders’ new WR Davante Adams said that he communicated with Derek Carr “multiple times” per week prior to being acquired by Las Vegas.

“As things progressed, obviously we communicated multiple times a week,” Adams said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic and not just a thought, we started to put a little plan together. I was still back in Green Bay at that point. I was still weighing my options.”

Adams added that heading to the Raiders was just an idea between the two players up until the deal was done.

“It was really an idea up until it was done,” Adams said. “Because it’s never easy to make it happen. You see it in the NBA all the time, guys all the time get where they want to be any type of way they have to do it.”

As for his chemistry with Carr, Adams is confident that they will be able to pick up where they left off with Fresno State.

“I don’t want to make any promises. I’m sure we’ll pick up where we left off pretty quick,” Adams said. “You’ve got two guys that work really hard. That makes it a lot easier.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders were in the mix for WR Allen Robinson before he signed with the Rams and were hoping to get him at a “competitive” price.

Adams had high praise of Raiders WRs coach Edgar Bennett, who was the receiver's offensive coordinator with the Packers from 2015-2017: "He put together some of the most impossible receiver tests back in Green Bay." (Vic Tafur)

As for playing alongside Hunter Renfrow, Adams responded that he can learn from the fellow receiver: "People say I can help him but he might be able to teach me a few things. Dude's a young player but he's seasoned." (Vic Tafur)

The Raiders are scheduled to host Brown University QB EJ Perry for an official visit. (Ben Volin)

Raiders LB Kyler Fackrell signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the team that includes $1.137 million guaranteed. It also includes a $102,500 signing bonus and a salary of $1.035 million guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the team that includes $1.137 million guaranteed. It also includes a $102,500 signing bonus and a salary of $1.035 million guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) Raiders DB Anthony Averett signed a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3.34 million guaranteed and a $1.39 million signing bonus. It has a base salary of $1.95 million fully guaranteed, up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $500,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)