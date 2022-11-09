AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday, according to HC Brandon Staley . (Daniel Popper)

(hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday, according to HC . (Daniel Popper) The Chargers brought in OT Austen Pleasants, DT David Moa and DT Christopher Hinton for visits on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that the team will continue to try and work WR Kadarius Toney into their offense as the season moves forward, but was impressed by what he has seen so far from the young receiver.

“He’ll keep working in,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “He just hasn’t played much, so we had him on a kind of number count, snap count, only had a few things in for him. We’ll keep working him in. I thought last week getting those practices in where he had the practice, the full practice, practice fast, and get to know Pat and what we do there, get to know the terminology, thought was important for him. Then, you can start building on some things.”

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has been experiencing abdominal soreness over the past two days and did not practice on Wednesday. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

It’s unclear if Raiders TE Darren Waller will play this week, with many questioning HC Josh McDaniels about when he will go from being limited in practice to playing on gameday.

“We’re in the same boat. I think you’ll see him today,” McDaniels said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Hopefully we’ll take another step forward. No timetable. We’re just trying to let his body tell us when the right time is.”

McDaniels on cutting S Johnathan Abram: “His role was changing a little bit. It was not an easy decision. John’s done a lot for this organization and I wish him well. He’ll latch on with someone else and have an opportunity.” (Vic Tafur)