AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley explained that it has been “a process” to get their running game going given they haven’t had consistent options at tight end and receiver due to injuries.

“It is a process,” Staley said, via ChargersWire. “When you have the moving parts on the line at tight end and at receiver. That lack of continuity does affect you. I think what we’ve been able to do is lock into — yeah, you have to scheme for the matchup and who you’re playing against, but we also know who our O-line is and we know who the tight end group is, and we know that we can really lean into this style of play.”

As for their 31-10 win over the Rams in Week 17, Staley thinks they showed a “good mixture” in their personnel which enabled success on inside and power runs.

“We had good mixture in our personnel groupings [in Week 17], which I thought really helped us. I think we had the right amount of inside runs at, what I would say, were more direct runs, power runs. Then, we had some good perimeter runs, as well, to balance what a defense would have to defend. We’re going to have to continue to do that down the stretch here.”

Chiefs

Regarding getting more time in the nickel role, Chiefs first-round CB Trent McDuffie responded that he’s working on getting comfortable in game situations at the position.

“I think that they have done a good job of just continuously throwing me in there throughout the season,” McDuffie said, via ChiefsWire. “So, I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of practice at it. Now it’s in the game environment, getting game reps and just getting comfortable with it but I mean, outside (or) inside, I love it all so whatever I can do to help the team out is what I’m going to do.”

McDuffie is grateful of DC Steve Spagnuolo for getting him more time in blitz packages.

“They (the coaching staff) just put me in the position to go make plays, and it’s on me to go make them,” McDuffie said. “So, I mean hats off to (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Coach Spags for making a call to let me blitz because he knows I love to blitz. That’s all it was.”

McDuffie said their defense must find ways to create more turnovers.

“I think it’s huge no matter what,” McDuffie said. “Anybody to make a play — rather it’s the sack-fumble, rather it’s a strip, rather it’s a pick. Turnovers create a lot of energy for the defense. So, continuing to do that, I think will help us move forward.”

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes the Raiders’ plan for 2023 is to try and take advantage of the window to compete with several veteran players like WR Davante Adams , OLB Chandler Jones , TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow while still retooling for the future.

, OLB , TE and WR while still retooling for the future. With that in mind, the plan to replace QB Derek Carr could include either Buccaneers QB Tom Brady or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo , both of whom Bosignore says have the trust of HC Josh McDaniels that Carr doesn’t have.

could include either Buccaneers QB or 49ers QB , both of whom Bosignore says have the trust of HC that Carr doesn’t have. If they strike out, Bonsignore writes the Raiders could try to use their top-10 pick on a quarterback, including trading up for one. One way or another, Jarrett Stidham is likely to be back, either as a backup or to compete for the starting job with a rookie or veteran.

is likely to be back, either as a backup or to compete for the starting job with a rookie or veteran. While Adams was good friends with Carr, Bonsignore doesn’t think it’s to the point where Adams will demand out if Carr is gone. However, it’s still a possibility if the Raiders don’t land their top targets.