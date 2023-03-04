AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said they need to take advantage of Justin Herbert‘s mobility going forward and thinks new OC Kellen Moore will be able to instill some aspects from his offense with the Cowboys.

“[Herbert’s mobility is] certainly a weapon we need to take advantage of,” Staley said, via ChargersWire. “I think that’s been a hallmark of how they played in Dallas, was getting Dak [Prescott] on the move whether it’s under center, in the shotgun, changing the launch point, changing the timing and rhythm of the play to keep defenses guessing.”

Staley thinks getting Herbert outside of the pocket will help him attack more areas of the field and protect his offensive line.

“I think it can access more parts of the field for you, I think it can protect your O-line, which is very important. That’s something that Kellen understands, as much as it’s about Justin, which it certainly is, it’s also about your O-line. These defenses nowadays, the rushers are so good you have a way to slow them down, oftentimes changing the launch point is one way to do it. We all know how good Justin is outside the pocket. Hopefully, we’ll be able to take more advantage of that.”

According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid expects WRs Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney to have “bigger roles” next season.

“Yeah, I think both of them, Skyy (Moore) and KT (Kadarius Toney), will probably have bigger roles,” said Reid, via ChiefsWire. “You know, as they’ll be more familiar with the offense, mainly. And so, you can utilize them in different ways. Both of them are very talented. (I) really liked their attitude toward the game. And we’ll just see we’ll see how that goes once we get to camp and the OTAs.”

Tennesee WR Jalin Hyatt has met with the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Steelers during the combine. (Tyler Kading)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels was asked about his plans for addressing the quarterback position following the release of Derek Carr.

“It’s obviously one of the biggest factors that will certainly impact our season, let alone our offseason,” McDaniels at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NFL.com. “But there’s nothing we can do other than go through our process and really do a good job of evaluating our opportunities and our options, make smart decisions about what’s best for the Raiders every step of the way. But there’s definitely going to be some bodies added to that position.”

McDaniels said that the goal is for them to find a long-term solution for the position.

“The goal for us, eventually, is to have somebody that’s going to be here for a long time,” McDaniels said. “I think that you see the teams that are having success right now in our league, in our conference, and specifically in our division, they’re young players that were drafted by their clubs and they’re being developed there under the same continuity. So I think eventually, yes.

“Do I think you have to do that if you’re not sure, or you’re not sold on the player, and now you’re making a mistake just to try to say that you’re solving a problem? I don’t think that’s really a smart decision. So we’re going to do everything we can do to evaluate every player at that position, both in the draft and free agency, and try to see what we can do to improve the room. … The goal, eventually, is to have a player here who’s going to be a Raider for a long time.”