AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Chargers

Chargers DB Nasir Adderley that HC Brandon Staley‘s scheme allows for players to play faster and do less thinking.

“You’re able to look at the quarterback’s tendencies,” Adderley said, via Chargers Wire. “You’re able to look at where the receivers align and the down-and-distances and all of that. When you’re not thinking about what you have to do, you’re able to look at a lot more.”

Staley said that Adderley has been the standout of the team’s safety group.

“He’s earning it in camp here,” Staley said. “He’s really flashing in the run game and in the pass game. Little things — command before the ball is snapped, helping his teammates out.”

Chiefs

Chiefs seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco has been one of the standouts of training camp so far. Carrying that over into the regular season will be another matter entirely, as we’ve seen plenty of young breakouts fade over time. Chiefs HC Andy Reid likes the “juice” Pacheco is bringing so far, though.

“The things you’re guaranteed of are that he’s going to run hard,” Reid said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “Will he have to learn the different schemes and how they work against certain defenses and at times be patient? He’ll learn that. But he’s going to run hard. He’s a good catcher. The rest of all that, we can work with, and he’s doing that now. He’s learning the feel of it.”

Taylor mentions Chiefs WR Justin Watson is getting first-team reps, which seemingly distances him from the other competitors for the fifth and maybe final receiver spot. On the flip side, WR Josh Gordon has struggled with drops and doesn’t play special teams like Watson does.

Chiefs fifth-round OT Darian Kinnard entered camp with some hype about potentially starting right away. Instead, Taylor said he's looked more like a developmental player and veteran Andrew Wylie has taken the bulk of the first-team reps. The Chiefs worked out WR Matt Cole and WR Damion Willis. The team also signed WR Devin Gray. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

The Raiders have no plans to trade RB Josh Jacobs at this time, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels wanted his players, especially his running backs, to take live reps that can’t be replicated in practice. It doesn’t appear the team will seek out a trade for him at this time and plan to use a combination of Jacobs, fourth-round RB Zamir White , and RB Kenyan Drake this season.

McDaniels said as much when asked on Monday, reiterating that playing in the game was no indication of Jacobs' status: "We have a lot of confidence in JJ… We have no desire to [trade him] at all." (Kimberley A. Martin)

Raiders OLB Chandler Jones has also returned to practice. (Bonsignore)