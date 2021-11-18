AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said DE Joey Bosa is on the COVID list because he was a close contact, but he might be able to play Sunday. (Taylor Bisciotti)

Chiefs

Chiefs executive Clark Hunt said their plans to get an extension finalized with S Tyrann Mathieu over the offseason “haven’t changed at all.” (Herbie Teope)

Hunt added it's best for conversations to be held off until after the regular season.

Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck praised second-round C Creed Humphrey‘s performance this season and thinks he’s playing like a veteran: “He’s been outstanding. [He’s] operating at a veteran level.” (Teope)

Raiders

When asked about the Raiders’ collapse during the second half of the 2019 and 2020s seasons, QB Derek Carr believes that the current roster has better determination to improve than previous years.

“Why do I believe, why do I think we can finish better?” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This group is different. I came in this morning — and usually, in the past, I would show up and I wouldn’t see guys for a little while. I show up in the morning and guys are in there. Guys are showing up. We’re walking in at the same time … they’re on fire, ready to go.”

Carr added that they are identifying areas where they must improve on film.

“You watch the tape the last two weeks and we see, OK, this is what we need to do. Boom, that and that,” Carr said. “You see it, and then you try to replicate it in practice. Be better in certain ways.”