AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Aaron Rodgers, Colts, Jets, Titans

Colts

Colts CM Chris Ballard had his season-ending press conference where he addressed the disappointment surrounding the team after missing the postseason.

Ballard opened the presser by taking accountability for the season: “I hear the criticism… And I’m not going to run from it. I have to own it.” (Stephen Holder)

He admitted fault in his team-building skills after not adding outside talent and focusing only on guys in the organization: “I didn’t create enough competition on the roster … that directly falls on my shoulders. I was wrong. I was wrong.” (Zak Keefer)

Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson was a topic after being benched midway through the season only to start a few weeks later: “We knew when we took him it was going to be a roller coaster… The number 1 thing we have to figure out and have to work through is he’s got to stay healthy. That, to me, is the biggest question.” (Holder)

was a topic after being benched midway through the season only to start a few weeks later: “We knew when we took him it was going to be a roller coaster… The number 1 thing we have to figure out and have to work through is he’s got to stay healthy. That, to me, is the biggest question.” (Holder) Ballard is looking to add to the position because of Richardson’s inability to stay healthy: “We have to have competition at the position … because competition makes you better and because he’s not proven he can stay healthy for 17 games.” (Holder)

He spoke on the decision to bench Richardson and wished it lasted longer to give him a full reset: “He was drowning. I didn’t feel the same poise (in him that he had shown previously). Mentally, it was really going really fast for him.” (Keefer)

Ballard touched on the team’s inability to win must-win games in the last few years: “When you have enough tough guys, they usually battle and fight and get it done. Ultimately I have to fill the team with more of them… I created an atmosphere that wasn’t competitive enough.” (Larra Overton)

Regarding their chances to contend, Ballard didn’t hold back when evaluating how close they are: “Right now, we’re not close. I want to make that clear. Being close is losing on the last play of the of the Super Bowl. Going 8-9 is not close.” (Holder)

Finally, Ballard understands the fans’ frustrations and knows they need to turn it around: “I need to earn their trust back. Until we really win, really create something, win big, until we do that, I get the frustration. I’ve looked deeply at things I need to change and do and the proof comes with action over time.” (Overton)

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes that ultimately it would be surprising if Jets QB Aaron Rodgers remained in New York in 2025.

remained in New York in 2025. While Rosenblatt admits there’s not an obvious path to finding a new quarterback who could replicate Rodgers’ stat line from 2024, which included 28 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and 3,897 yards at a 63 percent completion percentage, he points out that production came at the expense of an offense that just did not work more often than not.

Combined with the other baggage that comes with Rodgers, his salary, his age, and his repeated shots at owner Woody Johnson , Rosenblatt foresees the team moving on.

, Rosenblatt foresees the team moving on. Per Rosenblatt, Jets veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is wildly popular in the team locker room, including with WR Garrett Wilson , who is under contract in 2025 for just $6.8 million and would be the odds-on favorite right now to start 2025 as a bridge quarterback.

is wildly popular in the team locker room, including with WR , who is under contract in 2025 for just $6.8 million and would be the odds-on favorite right now to start 2025 as a bridge quarterback. SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Jets would allow Mike Vrabel to pick his own GM if they hired him as coach to gain alignment.

to pick his own GM if they hired him as coach to gain alignment. Breer also thinks ownership will play a large role in Vrabel’s decision because of his experience with Tennessee which might not bode well for New York.

Titans

Titans’ president of football operations Chad Brinker explained their decision to retain Brian Callahan as their head coach after one season.

“Obviously this wasn’t good enough and Brian knows that,” Brinker said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “All of us got to be better, me included. There’s a lot that goes into this role from building a culture to assessing current and future talent, to building trust and communication, a lot goes into this role, from building a culture to assessing current and future talent, building trust and communication, putting together a high-level staff, and putting together a high-level staff, to creating alignment from the coaching to scouting to ownership.”

Brinker thinks they need to give Callahan at least one more season to see his growth as head coach.

“We just felt like another year to grow into that and we’re going to need to see that growth. We believe in Brian and we think he’s going to get there,” he said via Davenport.

Brinker reiterated what they’re looking for in a new general manager to replace former GM Ran Carthon. While Brinker has final authority over football operations, he maintained this is a real GM vacancy.

“The primary responsibility for that general manager will be overseeing the personnel staff, the coaching staff, setting free agency strategy and the draft strategy, and integrating coaching into the process of all that. So this is a real general manager position and it’s a key role in our organization.”