AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts feel they found their franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson in the 2023 draft and have a visible hole at the cornerback position this year. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard spoke about their strategy for pick number 15.

“I think if you pigeonhole yourself into one position, you can kick yourself down the line,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “So, we’ll keep an open mind. We always want to get better at every position, but it’s something that we’ll keep an open mind [about] and get the board lined up the right way.”

Jaguars

Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro posted on social media that he took an official visit with the Jaguars.

Texans

After a massive franchise turnaround, the Texans had a busy offseason where they added marquee talent such as WR Stefon Diggs. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans touched on how they are handling a massive change in expectations this year.

“We don’t care about expectations,” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Talk doesn’t win games. We have to go out and play good football when the time comes.”

“We’re always hunting. That doesn’t change for us. Expectations on the outside, whatever that may be, it doesn’t change who we are. The expectation from the outside doesn’t permeate inside our building.”