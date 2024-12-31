AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Pat McAfee, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts gave the Giants their first home win of the season in Week 17, officially eliminating Indianapolis from postseason contention. Former Colts P and current ESPN host Pat McAfee went on a rant about the team culture, saying it was obvious they weren’t going to come through because of issues with the team’s mental makeup.

“In the biggest moments everybody with a brain knew they’d crack . . . and they did,” McAfee wrote on social media. “A blind person could see the red flags on this team.. Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Preparation commitment questions, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to meetings, NEVER happens on good teams.. Late to/skipping treatment, NEVER happens on good teams.. The franchise QB tapped out of a game.. on 3rd down.. in the red zone.. because he was tired… NEVER HAPPENED in the history of the NFL.”

“When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than [Anthony Richardson] immediately after the tap out.. I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster. That can’t be what the face of your team is doing.. just can’t be.. and to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue.. that’s a culture issue.. [that’s] an indicator of a loser attitude radiating thru a building that was built by greats.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard murmurs of potential front office changes in Indianapolis, though nothing concrete yet about GM Chris Ballard‘s status.

Texans

Houston took a beating on Christmas, losing 31-2 to Baltimore and causing some concern about how they will fare in the playoffs. Texans LG Tytus Howard isn’t worried about their struggles and feels the losses have come from fixable self-inflicted wounds.

“I’m not concerned,” Howard said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “This team is resilient. I know what we can do. We just got to go out there and do it. I’m not worried about this team not being able to play with teams like that. Just consistency, we just didn’t play good, offense and defense, we didn’t play good enough.”

“That team we lost to, it was us. We made mistakes. We put ourselves in situations. It’s not like teams are doing it to us. It’s about being detailed and honing in on little things, looking at ourselves first.”

Texans WR John Metchie believes they have everything they need to make a run in the postseason.

“I don’t see a comparison between us and other teams,” Metchie said. “I think we have everything we need through and through, players and coaches, in this building to be a great team. I think we just have to focus on ourselves and just get better. Absolutely, there’s always time. It’s just where your focus is, how focused we are on the details and how seriously we all take it.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan revealed that conversations with owner Amy Adams Strunk have been positive and he’s focused on doing his job until told otherwise. (Jim Wyatt)

Callahan also wouldn't commit to QB Mason Rudolph as the bridge starter for 2025. (Terry McCormick)