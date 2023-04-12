AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Aaron Wilson reports that Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes is visiting with the Broncos and also has a private workout scheduled with the Bengals.
- Jackson State CB/KR Isaiah Bolden is visiting the Broncos and the Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero.
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker‘s top 30 visit schedule included a trip to the Broncos. (Jeremy Fowler)
Chargers
- Aaron Wilson reports UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson attended the Chargers’ local prospect workout day.
- TCU RB Kendre Miller had a private meeting with the Chargers on campus. (Ian Rapoport)
Chiefs
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes it seems like the Chiefs have back-burner extension talks with DT Chris Jones until after the draft when they’ll have a clearer picture of where their roster stands and how a Jones extension would fit in. He’s still in line for a monstrous deal, per Breer.
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes the Chiefs were interested in signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster their receiving corps but for not nearly as much as the Ravens gave him.
- With the signing of WR Richie James, who provides veteran depth and competition for return duties, Taylor expects Kansas City to focus on the draft for any other major additions to their receiving corps.
- Taylor lists Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Zay Flowers (Boston College), and Rashee Rice (SMU) as the receivers it appears the Chiefs have the most interest in.
- However, Taylor adds the Chiefs are bullish on WR Kadarius Toney as a breakout player going into his second year in their system.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!