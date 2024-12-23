AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Jonah Laulu, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto was fined $8,791 for unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures), and S Brandon Jones was fined $16,883 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle) and $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 15.

Chargers

Chargers LB Troy Dye was fined $9,944 for unnecessary roughness in Week 14.

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones is currently dealing with a calf injury after the team’s win over the Texans, with HC Andy Reid saying the team would need some time to assess it.

“Probably too early to tell right now,” Reid said. “Probably see how he does here. I can’t tell you that. He’s going to get the MRIs and all that stuff, so I don’t have any of that information.”

Raiders

Raiders DT Jonah Laulu is a native of Las Vegas. The Colts selected him in the seventh round of the draft, but his hometown team claimed him on waivers, cementing his place on the roster.

“I walked in thinking I had nothing to lose,” Laulu said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “And I had everything to prove. Our workout that day was supposed to be an hour long, but we finished in 20 minutes. Robbie (defensive line coach Rob Leonard) kind of killed us. But my biggest thing was to not show that I was tired. I was pretending that I could keep going no matter what. Water? No, I don’t need water.”