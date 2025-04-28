Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw Expected To Return In Eight Weeks

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw is expected to be ready to go in eight weeks following a quad injury suffered during an offseason workout.

It was believed to be a torn quad at first, but surgery is not required, and it is not likely to impact his status for the beginning of the season. Greenlaw only suffered a strain, and he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.