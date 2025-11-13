AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Ladd McConkey, Vance Joseph, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Broncos DC Vance Joseph is getting a ton of buzz as a potential head coaching candidate this offseason based on his exceptional work with Denver’s defense.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos have been bracing to lose DL John Franklin-Myers as a free agent following this season.

Chargers

The Chargers had receptions by nine different players in Week 10’s win over the Steelers. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh said their ability to move the ball around is keeping defenses off balance.

“You can’t double everybody,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “It’s been showing up weekly. The ball can go anywhere.”

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has exploited one-on-one coverage this season, currently among the league’s best receivers with 51 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns. Harbaugh reiterated that their depth in the passing game is opening up the field for McConkey.

“The more things that the defense has to defend, the harder it is for them,” Harbaugh said. “The options are showing up. Playmakers are making plays.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Chargers OLB Khalil Mack to be in high demand for another one-year deal, either from Los Angeles or another team.

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones has recorded just two sacks through nine appearances so far this season. Kansas City HC Andy Reid points out that Jones is soaking up double-teams and remains confident that his production will turn around.

“I think we all need to do better, I would say that,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “Chris is always striving to do better every day. That’s what has made him such a good player. Again, he’s the guy that they’re going to focus on, and if you’re getting a double team, that’s who’s getting doubled. He’ll get his as we go forward, it’s just important that he stays consistent and keeps working hard.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that while Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson isn’t a household name, he’s one that evaluators inside the league are aware of. Fowler says Watson could have a stronger-than-expected free agent market as a result.