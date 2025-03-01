AFC Notes: Christian Barmore, Keon Coleman, Drake Maye, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said 2024 first-round WR Keon Coleman had his moments during his rookie season and is looking for consistency entering his second season.

“I thought he had an up-and-down first season, I really do,” McDermott said via Around The NFL. “I mentioned that after the year. I thought he got off to a start that he built momentum through, and then he got injured, and then from there on it was rather rocky, I would say. We’re looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity and come back and have a really, really, really strong offseason and get himself going into the start of season two here.”

McDermott said that Coleman’s first off-season in an NFL program will prove whether or not he’s ready to take a second-year jump.

“You have to stay urgent, you have to stay on the gas, or this league will eat you up,” he said. “Whether you’re a player, coach, whatever it is. And that takes a certain type of person with a certain drive and determination and fire in their heart, and it’s gonna be Keon’s turn to show that he has that this offseason.”

McDermott added that building up TE Dalton Kincaid in order to keep him from getting injured will be something the team emphasizes this off-season.

“He’s been hurt a little bit in Year 1 and then again in Year 2,” McDermott said. “So, the most important thing that we need to do and we need to help him with and he needs to do, as well, in taking the lead on this, is getting stronger and more durable for us to be out there even more. I don’t question his ability. It’s just can he get strong enough from a play-strength standpoint to help us every week of the season, and in particular in the playoffs when we need him the most?”

Patriots

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said QB Drake Maye is proving to be a “tremendous teammate” and he’s been a key figure in their locker room.

“First of all, the person with Drake is phenomenal,” Wolf said, via PFT. “He’s a tremendous worker. He’s a tremendous teammate. All of that’s really genuine, and you can see the work and effort he put in and how his teammates gravitate to him. Those are all things that we’re really looking forward to.”

Wolf admits Maye made some mistakes as a rookie but is confident he’ll learn from those moments.

“Again, we won four games. Drake obviously did some good things, he made a lot of mistakes. I think he’d be the first one to tell you that. And so as we move forward, like it’s just … it’s positive, but it’s not where we need it to be.”

In the end, Wolf believes Maye improved throughout last season and still has room to grow.

“Drake showed tremendous improvement throughout the season,” Wolf said. “There’s still plenty of room to grow. But you know, having that guy in place is paramount to our success, and we’re really excited about the future that he can bring to our organization.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said he’s spoken with DT Christian Barmore but didn’t have any specifics on his return.

“I would say that I’ve enjoyed my conversations with him, and I would say that it’s too soon to tell,” Vrabel said, via Mass Live.

Vrabel was cautiously optimistic about Barmore’s chances to return next season.

“There will be a checkup for where he’s at medically as we move closer to April,” Vrabel said. “But he seems to have the energy and the attitude that would be exciting to work with.”