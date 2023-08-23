AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Will Levis, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said he’s aware of reports indicating RB Jonathan Taylor‘s representation has been given permission to seek a trade.

“I’m aware of obviously the reports of JT, but my focus right now is on this football team, this joint practice, and getting these guys ready to play for Thursday night,” said Steichen, via Mike Chappell.

Steichen deferred any questions regarding Taylor’s situation to GM Chris Ballard.

“We’re working through these things,” Steichen said. “I’ll refrain all those questions to Chris Ballard.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk said everyone on the team has “bought-in” to their system and is focused on winning in 2023.

“Everybody’s just bought in,” Kirk said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “We’re all bought into winning. We all understand that there are a lot of mouths to feed, that we have a lot of talent and there’s only one ball, but nobody really cares about that. Everybody’s focused on winning one week at a time and taking this thing as it progresses. It’s cool to have everybody on the same page, bought into the goal and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Kirk pointed to his experience with receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, and A.J. Green during his time with the Cardinals and feels they’ve shown a similar level of professionalism in Jacksonville.

“I’ve been a part of some special ones,” Kirk added. “I’ve been in the room with a couple of Hall of Famers. We have the potential. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet, but we have the potential top to bottom, not only production-wise but also from a professionalism and character standpoint. With the type of guys we have in our room, we definitely have everything that it takes to be special.”

Kirk wants to prove he can consistently be a high-level player in 2023.

“I definitely feel like there’s always something to prove,” Kirk concluded. “I know within myself, there’s a lot that I want to prove. I may feel overlooked at times and that’s just part of it. It has kind of been the story of my career. I never really lose that edge. I always walk away from a season saying that that wasn’t good enough in certain areas. It’s still the chip on my shoulder, trying to not only prove to myself but to this team, to this league, that I can be one of the best in the league consistently. Everybody can do it for one year. The thing I mainly want to prove to myself is doing it consistently year in and year out.”

Titans

Titans’ rookie QB Will Levis said he suffered a minor injury in practice on Thursday, August 17, and is following the instruction of their medical staff.

“I had something happen at practice (last Thursday) that just came up and went to the medical staff and I’m just following their directions on the best way to attack it and get better,” Levis said, via AtoZ Sports. “It’s nothing too serious but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel is hopeful about Levis being able to play in Friday’s preseason game but couldn’t say definitively whether he would participate: “I hope Will Levis can play on Friday night, but I don’t know whether he will or not,” per Jim Wyatt.

is hopeful about Levis being able to play in Friday’s preseason game but couldn’t say definitively whether he would participate: “I hope Will Levis can play on Friday night, but I don’t know whether he will or not,” per Jim Wyatt. Vrabel said they’ll see how K Michael Badgley does but its still possible for them to sign additional kickers: “Had kicker Badgley here before, and he’ll get the next crack at it. Could look at other kickers, too.” (Wyatt)