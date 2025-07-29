AFC Notes: Christian Wilkins, Dre Greenlaw, Kareem Hunt, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

“He plays like Mike Tyson,” Payton said, via the team’s official website. “He’s tough, he’s physical. He’s built that way. There’s not a lot of leaky yardage. Some guys [allow that]. He’s a knock-back tackler. They stop where he hits them. There’s an intensity to how he plays. He’s one of those players that if you put the film on and didn’t say anything, at some point early, you’d ask, ‘Who is this guy?’ “

“I just like to play football,” Greenlaw added. “I just go out there and give it my all. You never know when it’s going to be your last chance on the field, last chance to play. You want to make a strong statement any time you can. I just love doing it and [I’m] thankful to be able to do it.”

Mike Klis of 9News reports Broncos LB Alex Singleton suffered a broken thumb on Monday and will likely miss seven to eight days before he can put on a club and return to practice. Klis adds he won’t miss any regular-season games.

Chargers

The Chargers underwent some changes to their interior defensive line this offseason after losing Poona Ford and Morgan Fox as free agents, but signed Da’Shawn Hand and Naquan Jones while drafting Jamaree Caldwell in the third round. Los Angeles DC Jesse Minter acknowledged their changes to their defensive front.

“At a lot of positions, we traded maybe one or two guys for two to three guys when you look at it,” Minter said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Minter mentioned how they were hoping “somebody would emerge” at defensive tackle last season after entering the year with a “by committee” approach.

“[We] were kind of hoping somebody would emerge,” Minter said. “But at the same time, it was a little bit going into the year by committee and then that stuff sort of takes care of itself based on a guy getting in a rhythm, getting in a groove, playing really well.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is back with the team that originally drafted him after a stint with the Browns. The team initially flourished with Hunt until his legal troubles led to his release. He was thankful to get an opportunity to redeem himself when RB Isiah Pacheco broke his ankle in the second week of last season.

“I didn’t know when I was gonna get picked up, or when I was gonna have the opportunity, or if I was gonna have the opportunity to play again,” Hunt said Thursday, via Matt Derrick of chiefsdigest.com. “It was just one of those things that you just got to wait for an opportunity to call, and it happened to be here. I mean, that was just, you know, God must have had his hand on my shoulder or something, because it’s crazy how things [are] going full circle.”

