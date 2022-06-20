AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Laviska Shenault, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan is aware of the role that he must play when it comes to developing the young players on the team’s offense.

“I hope to play a big role. I really think the most important thing is that we are on the same page, that we understand where we’re coming from,” Ryan told reporters, via ColtsWire.com. “I think the experience of having played with a lot of different guys throughout my career and understanding that everybody’s skill set is different, right? It’s not one size fits all on how to run routes. I’ve been around a lot of different body types, a lot of different movement types. I think that gives me a pretty good experience to kind of identify similar type players that I’ve played with in how they move and try and help them where I can in terms of how to get open, how to separate and what I’m expecting. There’s so much that goes into kind of understanding guys’ body language, how they move, what their catch radius is, how they track balls in the air, and just them getting a feel for how my ball comes in, timing and I think all those things are really important.”

Jaguars

While there was speculation that the Jaguars might trade WR Laviska Shenault, GM Trent Baalke insists that the team loves Shenault despite bringing in free agents such as Zay Jones and Christian Kirk to battle for starting spots.

“We are very high on Laviska,” Baalke said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “He does a lot of good things. Obviously, at his size and speed and the things that he can do, we have to find ways to get him the ball. That is not my job — that is coach (Doug Pederson‘s) job.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence are also impressed by Shenault so far this offseason.

“Gosh, the way he works out there on the grass,” Pederson said. “He’s 100 percent on the field. When he gets a rep, it’s 100 percent. That’s what really stood out with Laviska. He really prepares himself and he’s another player who wants to win and do what he can for the team. The more people that stand up and want to do more things, the better off we’re going to be.”

“He looks a lot faster,” Lawrence said. “He’s just going to be that guy when you get the ball in his hands, he’s going to make the play. I think he’s made a big improvement since last season and he’s really been attacking it. I think it’s showing on the practice field.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said the defense has done a great job at disguising its looks and coverages on that side of the ball.

“I’d say one of the things that our defense has done a really good job of is the disguise element,” Caserio said, via Texans Wire. “They’ve done a great job pre-snap, it’s one thing.”

Caserio said that the defense throwing different looks at QB Davis Mills has provided a learning opportunity for him to get better.

“A lot of it is understanding when the ball is snapped, okay, what happens and being able to anticipate and being able to see what’s my answer if they do this, we’re going to do this,” Caserio said. “So, I think seeing those things in real speed, this is the opportunity to do it, and to our defense’s credit, they’ve done a nice job of putting some stress on the offense, but it’s a great learning opportunity.”