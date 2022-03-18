AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue said that his fit within Indianapolis’ defense is perfect for him: “That guy has to run sideline to sideline, get to the QB, stuff the edge, hammer blockers. I feel like it fits my personality and my playing style super perfect. God doesn’t make any mistakes at all. So, it was meant for me to be here.” (Zak Keefer)

Colts S Bobby McCain two-year, $11 million deal includes a $3.5 million signing bonus, his $1.2 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed and $1 million of his $3.54 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed for injury. He can also earn up to $680,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $500,000 interceptions incentive. Indianapolis also added void years from 2024 to 2026. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars’ new WR Christian Kirk feels that he still hasn’t reached his full potential and has “much more left” to show.

“I’m very confident in my potential and my ability,” Kirk said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I feel like I have so much more left in the tank to be able to show and be able to keep proving, not only to others but to myself that I’m the player I know I am.”

Kirk is using the skepticism against his four-year, $84 million deal as motivation this season.

“I like pressure,” Kirk said. “To a ‘T’, it motivates me. But that stuff is always going to be there, especially with free agency. … Anybody who gets signed during this period, there’s always going to be somebody that’s going to say they’re overpaid. Some of it is nonsense and you can use it as motivation, but my motivation is just to be the best player that I can be and reach all the goals and aspirations that I want to reach. I don’t play football to be average. I play football to be one of the best, and I came here with the same attitude and mentality. I’m going to work every day to do it while I’m here.”

Regarding other players who were in contract years this offseason like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, and Mike Williams, Kirk thinks that their versatility on the field proves their value as No. 1 receiver.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Kirk said. “I think it’s versatility and I think all those guys, they’re versatile. They move inside, they move outside and they make the big plays when they’re counted on. They impact the game, that’s No. 1 when you think about No. 1 guys. They have an impact on the game, not just on first and second down, but on third down, on fourth down, in the red zone. When the team needs a play or offense is in a slump, they’re able to kind of shift the momentum of the game and get the team back rolling. … I think those are those traits, and I believe I attain them all. Like I said, I’m just here to keep showing that I have it.”

Texans

Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin‘s two-year, $7.5 million salary includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, his $2.25 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed, $1.25 million of his $3.25 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed. He can also earn up to $250,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses and another $750,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)