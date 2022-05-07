AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said that they still would’ve had to make a decision on Carson Wentz‘s future on the team even if Indianapolis reached the playoffs last season.

“I think we still would’ve had some hard discussions,” Ballard said, via ProFootballTalk. “Just the way we played down the stretch, and we knew we needed to make some improvements in that area. The one thing I think [owner] Jim [Irsay] and I and [coach] Frank [Reich] are when we know something’s not a good fit, don’t just try to justify it. Let’s move forward. We all knew we were going to get egg on our face. That is what it is, but at the end of the day it’s about doing the right thing for the organization. I think even if we would’ve ended up in the playoffs, we would’ve had some hard discussions going forward.”

Ballard reiterated that they evaluated the team “from top to bottom” after missing out on the playoffs.

“I mean it stung, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ballard said. “I went into a dark place, too. I’ll tell you what losing does, and especially the way it happened. It really makes you take a hard look at everything you’re doing and probably makes some harder decisions that you might not have made. So really evaluating everything we’re doing from top to bottom. It’s a prideful group. It’s a prideful organization. An owner that really wants to win. An organization that wants to win. We think we have a good football team and needed some change and needed some tweaks. We think we were able to do good work this offseason to get us moving back in the right direction.”

Jaguars

Albert Brees of Sports Illustrated reports that the Lions would have drafted Georgia DL Travon Walker if Aidan Hutchinson went first overall to the Jaguars: “Had the Jaguars taken Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick, I’m told that the Lions’ pick at 2 would have been Georgia edge Travon Walker. No word on whether or not the card would’ve gone in as quick as it did on Hutchinson, though.”

Texans

Texans DE Rasheem Green‘s contract is a one-year, $3.25 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus. Salaries: $1 million total guaranteed, $1.5 million base salary ($500,000 fully guaranteed for skill, injury, salary cap), plus $44,117 per game active roster bonus, up to $750,000. (Aaron Wilson)