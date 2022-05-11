AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Bobby Okereke on the team’s new defensive scheme: “I think it’s just an exciting opportunity for everybody. Having (LB coach) Richard Smith in the room is almost like having two defensive coordinators.” (George Bremer)

Matt Pryor said the Colts took him out of "a bad situation and took a shot on me." He is now trying to find his place in Indianapolis at left tackle or right guard.

Jaguars

When describing his playing style, Jaguars’ fifth-round RB Snoop Conner called himself a one-cut running back.

“My main game is probably as a one-cut running back and try to run north and south,” Conner said, via JaguarsWire. “I ain’t no guy that’s going to try to dance around you. I’m trying to score touchdowns, ain’t trying to dance.”

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking his $3.5 million salary for 2021, plus damages for emotional distress under former HC Urban Meyer. (Rick Stroud)

Lambo claims that his release from the Jaguars violated Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act given he reported the incident to the organization’s legal counsel.

The lawsuit also states that the incident affected Lambo’s ability to sleep, practice, and perform up to his usual standard through seven NFL seasons.

Texans

Texans DE Mario Addison signed a two-year deal with the Texans that includes a $2 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.5 million and $3 million, up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)