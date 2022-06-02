AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich discussed the addition of longtime head coach John Fox, who came out of retirement at 67 to take a role as a senior defensive assistant.

“He’s just there to serve,” Reich said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m not here to take over. What role do you want me to play? How can I assist? Do you want me to help put a little bit of emphasis on third down or red zone? I’ll do whatever you want me to do.’”

Fox will work alongside Colts DC Gus Bradley, and Holder points out he could be a resource to Bradley to help evolve his scheme. Bradley has a background in the old Seahawks Cover 3 defense which has been increasingly shredded by modern offenses. Fox has more of a background in split safety defenses which the league has been turning toward to limit the incendiary offenses and quarterbacks playing right now. However, Fox says he’s not there to step on any toes.

“First of all, there’s got to be mutual respect,” Fox said. “And I’m not a big ego guy. Gus isn’t that type of person either. That made this fit. You don’t ever want to go in somewhere where someone is looking over their shoulder. It just doesn’t work in a team environment.”

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Colts were one of seven other teams that tried to claim DL John Cominsky after the Falcons cut him. The Lions had the highest waiver priority.

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne said he could have some “position flexibility” next season similar to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

“Nah, nah just position flexibility,” Etienne said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “If I’m in those positions throughout the game and we get good matchups, we’ll be able to exploit them. So it’s just me being able to do more and being valuable. Football is all about matchups so I mean if I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that. Honestly the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team is always going to have a need for you. It’s just trying to be the best player I can be so I can be on the field at all times.”

Etienne explained that the difference between him moving to wide receiver compared to Samuel shifting to running back is that it limits his usage in the backfield and means he takes less of a beating.

“Well see it’s different for him because he’s the receiver going to the backfield. I’m the running back going to receiver,” Etienne said. “For me that’s taking less pounding on my body. For him that’s putting my pounding on his. You’ve got to see it from his perspective. For me, it’s totally fine because I get to get outside in space and just work against DBs, smaller guys and I don’t have to run between the tackles. Who wouldn’t love that?”

The Jaguars have hired former Falcons scout Steve Sabo as a pro scout. (Neil Stratton)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they intend on keeping Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil as their offensive tackles, while first-round OL Kenyon Green will line up at guard: "We'll keep Tytus and Laremy out at the tackle position. And yes, Kenyon will be playing guard for us this year." (Brandon Scott)

Smith thinks that a change of scenery will do well for veteran RB Marlon Mack after falling out of favor with the Colts: "Marlon has been a productive player in the league and we look at his best years he's had. Sometimes you need a change, change of scenery, a new team. I know he's fit in well with our group." (Aaron Wilson)

Smith praised new CB Fabian Moreau's size, speed, and tackling ability: "Six feet corners, that like to tackle, that can jump, run, catch all that, we love. We have a place for them, too. Fabian has played well." (Wilson)

Smith is excited about the team adding veteran DE Jerry Hughes: "A veteran player that's done it the right way all his career. These are all voluntary days and he's out here leading. You can't tell that he's not a rookie trying to make his first team. We need that in our program, veteran leadership like that." (Wilson)

Smith on second-year LB Garret Wallow: "We've seen him get better. Garret is one of the players that hasn't missed a day, I think since we drafted him. Every day we practice, Garret Wallow has been out there. If you do that and you have the ability, he's a football guy. We'll find a place for him." (Wilson)