AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts CB Tony Brown signed a one-year, $1.23 million deal that includes a $1.08 million base salary, $347,500 of which is guaranteed, and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos CB Essang Bassey had some interest from the Jaguars before he returned to Denver.
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (Matt Zenitz)
- The Jaguars will host Tulane RB Tyjae Spears for a top-30 visit. (Ross Jackson)
- Michigan DT Mazi Smith met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Texans
- Former Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he’s leaving Houston on good terms after GM Nick Caserio honored his trade request and sent him to Dallas on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson: “Nick, at the end of the day, we’ve got respect for one another. While it’s been a long process, he kept his word and worked with us and put us in position. Both parties did the right thing. I’ve got respect for Nick.”
- After the Texans extended LT Laremy Tunsil, veteran CB Steven Nelson indicated on Twitter he would also like a new deal, though there have been no talks at the moment. (Wilson)
- Other extension candidates for the Texans include RT Tytus Howard, DT Maliek Collins, and G Shaq Mason. (Wilson)
- Texans DT Sheldon Rankins‘ one-year, $9.75 million deal includes a $7 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.5 million. He can earn $73,528 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in playing time incentives. (Wilson)
- Texans DE Derek Rivers signed a one-year, $1.06 million deal, $1.01 million of which is his base salary. He got a $40,000 signing bonus and a $10,000 workout bonus. (Wilson)
- The Texans will host Tulane RB Tyjae Spears for a top-30 visit. (Ross Jackson)
