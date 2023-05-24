AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen thinks signing K Matt Gay will be a big addition to their special teams.

“It’s big,” Steichen said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Anytime you have a really good kicker that’s done it at a high level the last couple of years, that helps. The league is all about scoring points. However you need to do that – touchdowns, field goals – to get points on the board is critical. So, to have a kicker like Gay is huge.”

Steichen points out Gay has converted over 90 percent of his field goals over the last two years and has playoff experience with the Rams.

“We’ve got a kicker who’s been over 90 percent the last two years,” Steichen said. “Done it at a really high level, done it in the playoffs, done it in the Super Bowl.”

Gay briefly spent time with the Colts’ practice squad in 2020 until signing with the Rams. The kicker felt it was “important” to sign with Indianapolis.

“I loved my time here,” Gay said. “It was an important time for my career to come back here after Tampa and be on the practice squad where I could just reset and kind of mentally get back to me and who I wanted to be and figure out this process. My time in Indy was really special for me. I connected with it. I loved it here. Obviously then got picked up and went to the Rams. Was able to go do some cool things with the Rams.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has been encouraged by the number of players showing up to their voluntary program and hopes they can continue being successful in 2023.

“I keep stressing it’s a voluntary program but to see these guys in the building every single day shows me they want to win, and they want to win here,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire. “I can’t let them be a one-and-done season. We have to continue to build on that. We talked a lot about this last year: consistency in winning goes a long way. That’s what I’m seeing from the guys and the effort they’re putting in during the phase one and phase two and, obviously, now starting phase three.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills said he is still competing for the starting role after the team selected first-round QB C.J. Stroud.

“I’m competing for that starting job,” Mills said, via TexansWire. “Since I’ve been drafted in the NFL, I’ve been in a competition. I don’t think anything is going to change. It’s been great getting to know C.J. so far. He’s an extremely hard worker, and it will be good to see how we go out there every day and make each other better.”

Mills feels much more comfortable entering his third year in the NFL.

“Every year in this league, you feel more and more comfortable. Obviously, the hunger and the drive to become better is still there. It’s definitely a different feeling from when I was stepping in here as a rookie, not knowing anything to where I am now, having all that built-up experience from my starts over these past two years. I mean, it’s exciting. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to come in here and compete for another job. I’m ready for the year.”