AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin thinks that the team could reunite QB Carson Wentz with a familiar face this offseason in WR Nelson Agholor , who had his best year as a pro with Wentz as his quarterback in Philadelphia.

Bremer also points out two other free-agent receivers who could fit the mold in Indianapolis including Steelers' WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ravens' WR Willie Snead.

Jaguars

Regarding their plans for free-agency, Jaguars’ new GM Trent Baalke said they are interested in several different positions and are “looking for value” going forward.

“We’re looking at a lot of different positions, a lot of different players,” Baalke said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “We’re looking for value. That isn’t always the most expensive player. There are all different levels of ‘like.”

Baalke added that they must get the correct valuation of free agents and their positions of need.

“When we say, ‘We like a player,’ to what level? And what level do we place on him? That’s going to be critical as we build this team out moving forward – is making sure we get the value of the position and the player correct.”

The Jaguars are in a good cap position with $73 million in available space. Baalke said they will they’ll be following the “big contract” market and “be involved” in those discussions.