AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin thinks that the team could reunite QB Carson Wentz with a familiar face this offseason in WR Nelson Agholor, who had his best year as a pro with Wentz as his quarterback in Philadelphia.
- Bremer also points out two other free-agent receivers who could fit the mold in Indianapolis including Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ravens’ WR Willie Snead.
Jaguars
Regarding their plans for free-agency, Jaguars’ new GM Trent Baalke said they are interested in several different positions and are “looking for value” going forward.
“We’re looking at a lot of different positions, a lot of different players,” Baalke said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “We’re looking for value. That isn’t always the most expensive player. There are all different levels of ‘like.”
Baalke added that they must get the correct valuation of free agents and their positions of need.
“When we say, ‘We like a player,’ to what level? And what level do we place on him? That’s going to be critical as we build this team out moving forward – is making sure we get the value of the position and the player correct.”
The Jaguars are in a good cap position with $73 million in available space. Baalke said they will they’ll be following the “big contract” market and “be involved” in those discussions.
“We’re sitting in a good cap space right now. We’re going to continue to look at this market and see how it unfolds. Generally speaking, the big contracts get done early in the process and we’ll follow that. We’ll be involved with that. Where it ends up leading us to, player-wise, that remains to be seen. We feel good about the plan. Now, we just have to execute.”
New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer mentioned they plan on building through the 2draft and free-agent market
“We have a plan that uses both free agency and the draft. We’ve got some guys internally that will be competing for those spots as well,” said Meyer.
- Texas OLB Joseph Ossai has spoken with the Jaguars and had high praise for assistant coach Chris Ash. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
The Texans and QB Deshaun Watson appear locked in a staredown that can only end one of two ways. Either Houston relents and trades Watson or the team successfully mends its broken relationship with its franchise quarterback. New Texans HC David Culley struck an optimistic tone for the latter outcome.
“Remember this now, we’re moving forward. We’re moving forward,” Culley said on the Huddle And Flow podcast with NFL Media’s Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche. “All our conversations have been with all of our players here that we are moving forward. We’re going to go forward with everybody that is all in with us that wants to go… I feel like everybody’s going to be all in, including him, including everybody else that’s been here. We’re moving forward, we’re going with it, and we’re going to go that way.”
- Texans RB David Johnson‘s one-year deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, $1.25 million of his base salary is fully guaranteed $1.25M base salary, up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $2 million through an unlikely-to-be-earned incentive. Johnson carries a cap figure of $4.812 million for 2021. (Aaron Wilson)
- Wilson also reports that the Texans are actively interviewing candidates for their team-president vacancy, which includes internal candidates Jennifer Davenport and Greg Grissom, in addition to three external applicants.
- Aaron Reiss notes that the Texans re-signing LB Christian Kirksey could affect LB Benardrick McKinney‘s standing on the roster given he has no guaranteed money left on the final three years of his contract.
- Wilson points out that McKinney is due a $7 million nonguaranteed base salary in 2021, while free-agent LB Tyrell Adams is expected to have a “healthy market.”
- Regarding Texans’ new RB Mark Ingram‘s one-year, $3 million deal, Ingram received a $500,000 signing bonus, can earn $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, another $500,000 through total-yards incentives, and carries a $1.5 million base salary. (Tom Pelissero)