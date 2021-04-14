AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Colts are one of the teams showing interest in Washington DL Josiah Bronson as an undrafted free agent if he’s not selected.
- Auburn S Jordyn Peters had a virtual meeting with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had his first virtual meeting with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Iowa State S Lawrence White has met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Colts’ owner Jim Irsay said he’s confident the team can add an “impactful” edge rusher, left tackle, and possibly a cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft: “I really think we can fill those positions — I think there’s a lot of options there.” (Zak Keefer)
- Irsay added that they are still considering defensive end options on the open market, while it’s still possible for Justin Houston to return: “Justin could come back, there’s some other options in free agency and the draft.” (Joel Erickson)
Jaguars
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars were interested in RB Giovani Bernard before he signed with the Buccaneers.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport reports that Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has “impressed” the Jaguars with his ability to retain their scheme in virtual meetings.
- Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Jaguars have the second-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $3.7 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Jaguars are one of the teams showing interest in Washington DL Josiah Bronson as an undrafted free agent if he’s not selected.
- Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has met with 15 teams virtually, including the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)
Texans
- Per SI.com’s Mike Fisher, a league source indicated to him that the Eagles are still interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Fisher points out that Watson’s market has dried up some due to the uncertainty surrounding his legal situation. That means any auction likely wouldn’t happen before this year’s draft but that helps the Eagles because they could have three first-round picks in 2022.
- Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, tells NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero that one of the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct has dropped her civil lawsuit: “We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits. We’ve got one dismissed and we’re looking for one (name).”
