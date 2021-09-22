AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
Colts first-round DE Kwity Paye feels he needs to do a better job at refining his pass-rushing technique and set himself up better to make impact plays at the end of the game. So far he’s gone against two of the better left tackles in the game in Seahawks OT Duane Brown and Rams OT Andrew Whitworth.
“It was kind of tough going up against those two vets, guys that’ve played a lot of football in this league. For me, they kind of play more of the patient game. I didn’t really get the aggressive tackles, per se. So, in the run game, I felt like I played well in the run. But, in the pass game, they’re kind of like playing chess with me. And that’s kind of what I have to get better at – kind of like setting up my rushes throughout the game, kind of like knowing what rush to do early in the game so I can set it up at the end of the game in the fourth quarter so I can make some big plays,” Paye said via The Herald Bulletin.
- Colts QB Carson Wentz said his ankle injury is “feeling better hour by hour” and swelling has subsided. (Zak Keefer)
- Wentz points out that they have “a long way to go” before Week 3 and is willing to play without any practice this week.
- Colts HC Frank Reich mentioned that they are preparing QB Jacob Eason to start for Sunday’s game but have not officially ruled out Wentz.
Jaguars
- Regarding his relationship with Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, Broncos HC Vic Fangio said Meyer has told him that coaching in the NFL is like facing Alabama each week given every team is capable of beating each other: “This is the NFL. I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really, I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league.” (Troy Renck)
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans S Justin Reid is questionable with a sprained knee and not expected to play Thursday against the Panthers.
- Houston has also ruled out WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons), CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion). Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is questionable with a knee injury.
- Texans HC David Culley announced QB Davis Mills will start on Thursday: “Davis Mills will start the game, Tyrod (Taylor) will not play.” (Wilson)
- Texans OC Tim Kelly is confident in Mills’ abilities: “Anytime you have a different quarterback in the game, you do what you can to play to his strengths. Davis has done a good job.” (Wilson)
- Texans OL Tytus Howard said Mills has a lot of talent: “Davis is more athletic than people think he is. Nobody has seen him do it in a game. I’ve seen him at practice, roll out of the pocket and deliver a strike. I was like, ‘Wow’ That’s an impressive pro for a rookie.” (Wilson)
- Culley added WR Anthony Miller will play vs. Carolina, while Amendola is out. (Aaron Reiss)
- Amendola is slated to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring injury. (Mark Berman)
- Texans ST coordinator Frank Ross didn’t put K Joey Slye‘s missed field goal solely on Slye: “We’ve got to fix our field goal protection.” (Wilson)
