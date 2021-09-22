AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts first-round DE Kwity Paye feels he needs to do a better job at refining his pass-rushing technique and set himself up better to make impact plays at the end of the game. So far he’s gone against two of the better left tackles in the game in Seahawks OT Duane Brown and Rams OT Andrew Whitworth.

“It was kind of tough going up against those two vets, guys that’ve played a lot of football in this league. For me, they kind of play more of the patient game. I didn’t really get the aggressive tackles, per se. So, in the run game, I felt like I played well in the run. But, in the pass game, they’re kind of like playing chess with me. And that’s kind of what I have to get better at – kind of like setting up my rushes throughout the game, kind of like knowing what rush to do early in the game so I can set it up at the end of the game in the fourth quarter so I can make some big plays,” Paye said via The Herald Bulletin.

Colts QB Carson Wentz said his ankle injury is “feeling better hour by hour” and swelling has subsided. (Zak Keefer)

Wentz points out that they have "a long way to go" before Week 3 and is willing to play without any practice this week.

Colts HC Frank Reich mentioned that they are preparing QB Jacob Eason to start for Sunday’s game but have not officially ruled out Wentz.

Jaguars

Regarding his relationship with Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, Broncos HC Vic Fangio said Meyer has told him that coaching in the NFL is like facing Alabama each week given every team is capable of beating each other: “This is the NFL. I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really, I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league.” (Troy Renck)

