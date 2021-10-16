AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars’ rookie QB Trevor Lawrence is concerned about building chemistry with his teammates this season and assures fans he will be in Jacksonville for a long time.

“Regardless of what happens this season, obviously I think we’re getting there and we’re really coming along, starting to click, and I think we’re playing much better football,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire.com. “But regardless of whatever happens these next 12 games, I plan on being in Jacksonville for a long time. It’s really a big picture thing, and I’m just going to keep getting better every week, and I think this team will do the same.”

Jaguars signed K Matthew Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)

to their active roster. (NFLTR) Jaguars elevated G K.C. McDermott and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster.

Texans

Texans’ OC Tim Kelly has high praise for WR Chris Conley, who he says will do anything that is asked of him.

“Chris does a great job,” Kelly said, via TexansWire.com. “He does everything we ask him to do, was really excited for him. Had a big week last week, not just on Sunday but during the week. He does everything we want, he’s a great pro, he catches the ball when the ball comes his way. So, yeah, we are going to try to find ways to get him the ball, but a lot of times the balls going to find guys that are winning and are open. For him, that hasn’t happened yet, but that’s not because he hasn’t won or anything along those lines.”

Kelly believes that the Texans will be able to hold up with Geron Christian and Charlie Heck as their tackles.

“I’m expecting them to come out and do their job,” Kelly said, via TexansWire.com. “Charlie had a really good preseason. Unfortunately, he got sick at the end so it kind of derailed him a little bit, but he was on track and he was playing really well and he’s picked up right where he left off. When (Christian) is in there you don’t notice him, as an offensive lineman we all know that’s one of the highest compliments you can get. We are looking for them to come in and play well and play physically and make sure we can get moving the running game and protect us in the passing game.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Texans’ LT Laremy Tunsil had successful surgery to repair the torn UCL ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve and will be out 4-6 weeks.