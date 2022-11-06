AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Brandin Cooks

Colts

Colts CB Kenny Moore II said he contemplated quitting football while playing for the “robotic” Patriots.

“That was one of the low spots of my life,” Moore said, via Patriots Wire. “Because that’s really when I felt like, ‘I’m probably not built for the league.’ And having that feeling of, ‘You’re not good enough,’ that’s a bad feeling. You feel like you don’t belong. I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore. I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it. It just felt robotic. You don’t want to do anything else but go home and go to sleep because tomorrow is about to be crazy. I really felt like I was in the military. Like, damn.”

Colts HC Frank Reich was down after another loss, this time with QB Sam Ehlinger as the starter: “I certainly did not anticipate today.” (Ben Volin)

Colts C Ryan Kelly on the loss: "We hung our defense out to dry, as bad as I can ever remember it." (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell wants OLB Josh Allen to take his game to another level as team’s are keying on him and trying to eliminate his production.

“Teams are paying attention to him,” Caldwell said, via Jags Wire. “They’re chipping with backs and tight ends. Last week the interior guys had success, and Josh did his part as far as keeping the quarterback in the pocket for the most part. He’ll just have to continue to do that, then hopefully his plays will come. The message really this week has been ‘Raise your level,’ everyone, and Josh is one of our good players, and you need your good players to play good.”

Jonathan Jones reports that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke spent time researching WR Calvin Ridley, eventually trading the Falcons for him as Atlanta HC Arthur Smith did not believe he fit in with the future of the team.

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills addressed the situation involving WR Brandin Cooks, who was held out this week.

“I don’t know if it changes too much,” Mills said, via TexansWire.com. “I know a lot of defenses, when they see 13 out there, circle him and try to find ways to double him. Maybe that might have worked a little bit to our advantage. But not having (Brandin Cooks) out there, he is a threat on every play.

“He is going to make a play, but I think the guys who were able to fill his role – the main guy right now, Phillip Dorsett, was able to step into that position and make some plays. And some of those plays, we had scripted for Brandin this past week. When we realized he wasn’t going to be in, Phillip was able to take over those roles and go out there and make some plays.”