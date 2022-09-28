AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was held out of practice on Wednesday with a toe issue as a precaution and a source told him: “He’ll be ready to roll.”

was held out of practice on Wednesday with a toe issue as a precaution and a source told him: “He’ll be ready to roll.” Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters S Julian Blackmon will not practice on Wednesday: “We’re still feeling it out a little bit. Need a day or two to sort out where he’s at.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is looking forward to going back to Philadelphia, where he certainly has some good memories after his Super Bowl win with the team.

“I spent eight or nine years there, once with coach [Andy] Reid and then once obviously as the head coach and brought that city a championship and something to be proud of, obviously,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I understand that city, I understand that passion for football, but now I’m on the other side. It’s still a long way away. It’s seven days away or six days away, but we have to prepare this week like we have these last couple of weeks. But I’m looking forward to it, to getting back up there. It’s been a great place. We did a lot of good things there and I’m looking forward to, hopefully, the welcome.”

“I don’t know. It could be mixed,” Pederson said of his reception by Philly fans. “Listen, I have to get this team here ready to go and I’m not going to be concerned with that. You hope it’s a good one obviously for the things you did there, but I also know that crowd and they can be a little hostile and [I’m] looking forward to that too. Listen, understanding that and having been there and worked there, you just understand that it’s [how it is]. Even when I was there and we were winning games or losing games, you were still getting booed, so it doesn’t really matter.”

“My job is to prepare the team to go play in a great environment against a really good football team that’s playing extremely well right now,” Pederson added. “For us, it’s the next one on the schedule and it just so happens to be Philly. But at the same time, it’s my job to prepare the guys this week and go play.”

Texans

According to former Houston Chronicle Texans beat reporter John McClain, Texans HC Lovie Smith will not be fired by the team after this season, even if he had a winless season.

will not be fired by the team after this season, even if he had a winless season. Smith said second-round LB Christian Harris is making progress and will come off of injured reserve soon, adding: “He’s a good football player and eventually he will be in our plans.”(DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley on his playing time and role this season: “Whenever they make that decision or that call, it’s my job to rise to the occasion and do what I have to do. You just gotta put your head down and do what you gotta do. Put the team first.” (Turron Davenport)