AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes veteran QB Matthew Stafford ‘s preferred trade destinations were the Rams, 49ers and Colts in that order, though the Lions weren’t going to take a bad offer to accommodate that.

The Colts worked out former Occidental College and Spring League MVP QB Bryan Scott on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

The Jaguars are interviewing Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary for the same position on their staff. (Jason La Canfora)

Texans

The conversation in Houston this offseason has been dominated by speculation about the trade of a Texans franchise icon — just maybe not the one everyone thought several weeks ago. Texans DE J.J. Watt still faces an uncertain future in Houston, with a trade or release on the table. Watt seems to be taking it in stride, though.

“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week. And I probably should have stayed there,” Watt said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explains that Texans QB Deshaun Watson isn’t unhappy that he didn’t get to pick the new general manager or head coach. But he was offered input in the search process — he didn’t ask for it — and then felt like the rug was pulled from under him when EVP Jack Easterby steered owner Cal McNair toward new GM Nick Caserio and cut Watson out of the loop.

NBC Sports’ Peter King says Watson has the support of veterans in the locker room, who in fact were in support of him going to McNair a month ago and telling him the situation with widespread lack of trust in management was dire.

King adds the continued presence of Easterby has soured Watson and other players on the direction of the team, as few people trust him.

Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta , tweeted to refute a report that Watson has told the team he won’t report for offseason activities: “ On behalf of ‘ #DavidMulugheta’ , who I speak to often, I can confirm this information is made up, like much of the other breaking news I’ve heard attributed to ‘sources close to Watson.'”

The Texans are interviewing Ravens assistant Richard Angulo for their OL coach vacancy. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel mentioned that they’re going to have their work cut for them to improve their defensive unit, but he likes the coaching moves they made this offseason.

“We are going to work hard to improve (the defensive) side of the ball through better coaching, improving our system and our players,” Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky. “I like the group we have on the defensive staff and I am confident that we will improve.”