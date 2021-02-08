AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing the Bears are the frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz at the moment. However, the Colts and 49ers are still in the picture.

Pauline adds the Colts are also seen as a strong possibility to potentially trade for Jets QB Sam Darnold, with the 49ers also in the mix.

The Athletic reports that while the Colts are viewed as a strong landing spot for Wentz, if it came down to a bidding war between them and the Bears, GM Chris Ballard would not budge off his valuation and allow the price to be driven up, even at the expense of losing Wentz.

Two first-round picks is a nonstarter for the Colts and Wentz and Ballard might even be hesitant to trade away a first-round pick for the second consecutive year.

Jaguars

The Athletic reports that one industry insider with insight into new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer could see the idea of trading the No. 1 pick and the rights to Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson as appealing, as it would fast track Jacksonville into a contender.

Texans

The Athletic reports that things remain pretty much the same between the Texans and QB Deshaun Watson, with both sides dug in on their stances. However, if Houston changes its mind, the offers for Watson are expected to blow the Matthew Stafford trade out of the water, with the Panthers again connected as an interested team. The Dolphins would be another with their draft capital.

One industry insider with insight into new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer could see the idea of trading the No. 1 pick and the rights to Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson as appealing, as it would fast track Jacksonville into a contender.

The Texans are hiring former Michigan QB coach Ben McDaniels as an offensive assistant and assistant QB coach. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Ravens LB Matt Judon called their AFC rivals, the Tennessee Titans, “some bad winners” after defeating them in the Wildcard Round. The Titans were victorious over the Ravens back in Week 11.

“[The Titans] just, like some bad winners,” Judon said, via CBS Sports Network. “We gave them a taste of their own medicine and they were being babies about it.”

However, Judon an impending free agent this offseason and didn’t rule out signing with the Titans if they came calling.

“If I’m on that side of the rivalry, I’m on that side of the rivalry,” Judon said.