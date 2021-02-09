AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer recaps the state of trade talks involving Eagles QB Carson Wentz, saying no one has accepted Philadelphia’s initial asking price of two first-round picks. He adds the Colts and Bears are the only two teams to put offers on the table even though others are interested.
- Zak Keefer and Stephen Holder of The Athletic write that any request of the Colts’ sending two first-round picks to the Eagles for Wentz has likely led to GM Chris Ballard hanging up the phone.
- At their current draft position, it is also difficult to see the team landing a rookie QB such as Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Ballard has agreed that the team will likely be unable to acquire any of these prospects with the 21st overall selection in the draft.
- One interesting factor in the situation with Wentz is the way Colts’ HC Frank Reich handled veteran QB Philip Rivers, as well as the fact that he played an integral part in the Eagles drafting Wentz.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jaguars are a team to watch for Ravens OLB Matt Judon, as they just hired former Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator.
- Fowler also points out new HC Urban Meyer is really high on Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, who he recruited and coached at Ohio State and is a pending free agent this year.
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue confirms Samuel “definitely” will have interest from the Jaguars in free agency.
Texans
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes that a stacked receiver market and budget shortfalls from the pandemic could dilute Texans WR Will Fuller‘s market to the point he has to take a one-year “prove-it” deal and try again to cash in next year.
- Reiss notes Houston could franchise-tag Fuller as a move to try and placate QB Deshaun Watson but that would be expensive for something that might not work.
- Reiss highlights pending Texans FA LB Tyrell Adams as a potentially cheap replacement for LB Benardrick McKinney, who could be cut to save space.
- He also thinks the Texans will try and keep RFA TE Pharaoh Brown and DT P.J. Hall.
- Reiss doesn’t expect CB Gareon Conley, QB A.J. McCarron, CB Vernon Hargreaves, DE Carlos Watkins, CB Phillip Gaines or LB Dylan Cole to be back in 2021.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wouldn’t be surprised to see the Titans make a strong effort to re-sign CB Desmond King before free agency starts.