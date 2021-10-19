AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said K Matthew Wright will be the permanent kicker moving forward. (John Reid)

Wright won the job with two 50-yard-plus field goals on Sunday and the team cut veteran Josh Lambo on Tuesday.

on Tuesday. Meyer admitted that his team “needed a win” after Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins: “It was a great team win. We need a win. Someone asked me last week if we’re desperate for a win … we are desperate for a win.” (John Oehser)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence called the victory “special” and one that “he’ll always remember: “It’s special. We’ve had a rough start to the year. To get this win, have this moment going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it’s all just special. I’ll always remember this one.” (Oehser)

Texans

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team will continue to lean on RB Derrick Henry.

“We continue to jump on Derrick’s back,” Vrabel said, via Gentry Estes. “And he’s willing and able to carry us. It’s something that you know that you have in your back pocket, front pocket. We pull it out, and we use it.”

Vrabel mentioned OT Taylor Lewan has a concussion: “All signs are leaning towards him being in concussion protocol. He’s doing as well as he can right now.” (Turron Davenport)

has a concussion: “All signs are leaning towards him being in concussion protocol. He’s doing as well as he can right now.” (Turron Davenport) Vrabel added he hated to see first-round CB Caleb Farley get injured: “It’s unfortunate when any of them get injured. We know Caleb’s history. He was very emotional, but I told him rest assured we’re going to take care of him physically and mentally.” (Terry McCormick)