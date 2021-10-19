AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Free-agent CB Kevin Toliver is set to visit the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)
- Colts elevated K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Colts activated QB Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve.
- Colts placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve.
- Colts waived QB Jacob Eason and DT Chris Williams. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed S Jordan Lucas and CB Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said K Matthew Wright will be the permanent kicker moving forward. (John Reid)
- Wright won the job with two 50-yard-plus field goals on Sunday and the team cut veteran Josh Lambo on Tuesday.
- Meyer admitted that his team “needed a win” after Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins: “It was a great team win. We need a win. Someone asked me last week if we’re desperate for a win … we are desperate for a win.” (John Oehser)
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence called the victory “special” and one that “he’ll always remember: “It’s special. We’ve had a rough start to the year. To get this win, have this moment going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it’s all just special. I’ll always remember this one.” (Oehser)
Texans
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss points out Texans S Eric Murray and LB Zach Cunningham have also seen their roles dramatically reduced on defense. Murray hasn’t played on defense the past three weeks and Cunningham is just a situational player with 14 snaps in Week 6.
- As Houston clearly shifts more toward younger players away from veterans, those two are candidates to be cut or traded.
- Reiss also thinks the Texans could move on from a veteran running back like Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead or Mark Ingram to give Scottie Phillips, a second-year UDFA, a look. However, he notes the team still appears to see Ingram as a valuable leadership presence.
- While it would make sense to keep third-round QB Davis Mills as the starter to evaluate, Texans HC David Culley has already said veteran QB Tyrod Taylor won’t lose the starting job due to injury, per Reiss.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR/KR Andre Roberts had been dealing with a knee issue since the preseason, which factored into his release.
- Former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus acknowledged it was difficult to be cut, but the Texans wanted to go younger as part of their rebuild. (Wilson)
- The Texans worked out OL Harry Crider and OL Earl Watford. (Wilson)
Titans
Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team will continue to lean on RB Derrick Henry.
“We continue to jump on Derrick’s back,” Vrabel said, via Gentry Estes. “And he’s willing and able to carry us. It’s something that you know that you have in your back pocket, front pocket. We pull it out, and we use it.”
- Vrabel mentioned OT Taylor Lewan has a concussion: “All signs are leaning towards him being in concussion protocol. He’s doing as well as he can right now.” (Turron Davenport)
- Vrabel added he hated to see first-round CB Caleb Farley get injured: “It’s unfortunate when any of them get injured. We know Caleb’s history. He was very emotional, but I told him rest assured we’re going to take care of him physically and mentally.” (Terry McCormick)
