AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports the Colts were interested in re-signing recently waived QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad if he clears waivers. He was claimed by the Seahawks, though.

to their practice squad if he clears waivers. He was claimed by the Seahawks, though. Colts HC Frank Reich said WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) and OT Braden Smith (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco lists Jaguars DL Taven Bryan as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as he’s fallen behind other players in the rotation and was a healthy scratch in Week 6.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio explained the emergence of defensive linemen Jonathan Greenard, DeMarcus Walker, Jacob Martin, and Charles Omenihu contributed to their decision to release DL Whitney Mercilus.

“It gives some other players maybe another opportunity to go out there and play and perform,” Caserio said, via Drew Dougherty of the team’s official site. “We’ve had some players early in the season, JG, D-Walk, Jacob Martin, some other guys. Charles has played a little bit earlier. This presents opportunities for some other players, so the door’s open right now.”

Caserio said it was a difficult decision to move on from Mercilus given he’s spent 2012-2021 in Houston.

“I know there’s a lot of respect and admiration for Whitney and what he’s done for this organization,” Caserio said. “He’s meant a lot to a lot of people. He’s done a lot of great things on the field and in the community — a lot of great relationships with a number of different people and different teammates. So anytime you do something like this, it’s always difficult, but ultimately, we have to make a decision, and we have to move forward.”

Texans HC David Culley said QB Davis Mills will start in Week 7. (Aaron Wilson)

said QB will start in Week 7. (Aaron Wilson) Culley called QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) “week-to-week” and hopes that he will participate in practice this week.

Titans

ESPN’s Turron Davenport lists Titans WR Josh Reynolds as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline, as he’s slipped behind other players in Tennessee’s receiving corps.