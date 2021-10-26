AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer notes that Colts RB Marlon Mack has looked good enough recently that it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see Indianapolis keep him.

has looked good enough recently that it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see Indianapolis keep him. He also thinks that if a team in major need of running back help were to offer a late-round pick, a deal would get done.

Jaguars

The Jaguars raised a lot of eyebrows when they gave converted DB Jamal Agnew an eight-figure, multi-year deal in free agency this past offseason. But OC Darrell Bevell had worked with Agnew in Detroit and had seen him start to scratch the surface of his potential. He helped bring Agnew to Jacksonville and now the 26-year-old slot receiver and returner has become the team’s most explosive playmaker.

“Bevell’s probably one of the biggest reasons why I came here,” Agnew said via PFF’s Doug Kyed. “I’m a pretty confident guy, and I always knew I could find myself a role and excel on the offensive side of the ball. That was probably my biggest decision-making in free agency, was going somewhere where I didn’t have to learn a whole new playbook. Obviously, the offensive playbook is super complex compared to the defensive side of the ball, so when I saw Bevell got the job out here and they really needed to fill a void in the special teams, I was like Jacksonville’s my top priority.”

Agnew has two return touchdowns of more than 100 yards this season and is filling the slot receiver/gadget runner role for HC Urban Meyer‘s offense. In the past three weeks, he has 12 catches for 146 yards and two carries for 19 yards.

“It looks like I never played DB, to be honest,” Agnew said. “To say that as humbly as possible but they know what I’m good at, they know what I’m capable of, and they know I’m really just scratching the surface. I feel like it’s honestly scary how much better I can get and how good I can really be on the offensive side of the ball once I really crackdown on the things I feel like I need to get better at.”

Texans

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes there are some pros and cons related to the timing of when the Texans decide to trade QB Deshaun Watson . If they trade him now, they lose the certainty of knowing where some of the draft picks they acquire will fall in the order. They also could have more bidders if they wait until the offseason.

. If they trade him now, they lose the certainty of knowing where some of the draft picks they acquire will fall in the order. They also could have more bidders if they wait until the offseason. Reiss adds if teams wait until the draft, they can trade picks from four years out instead of just three, which could enhance the potential package on the table for Watson.

On the other hand, Reiss points out Watson’s legal situation could worsen between now and next spring — currently he does not face criminal charges but there are multiple open criminal investigations — which would undercut the value Houston gets in a trade.

As far as other moves the Texans could pull off before the trade deadline, Reiss lists LB Zach Cunningham , DE Charles Omenihu and TE Jordan Akins .

, DE and TE . Cunningham has been reduced to just a sub-package run defender despite his large contract, while Omenihu has been a gameday scratch multiple times this year. Akins is in the final year of his rookie contract, but Reiss points out he’s already 29, so the team could trade him to free up reps for younger players like fifth-round TE Brevin Jordan.

Titans

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode thinks the Titans could trade WR Josh Reynolds since he’s fallen all the way down to around the No. 6 spot on Tennessee’s depth chart despite signing as a free agent this offseason.