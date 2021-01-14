AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Per Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, Colts GM Chris Ballard said they still have confidence in QB Philip Rivers but due to his age both sides will take time to make a final decision: “Do I think Philip can still play? Absolutely I do.” He’s gonna take some time and we’re gonna take some time. We’ll meet here in about a month and figure things out going forward.”
- Rivers might not need toe surgery after all this offseason, and if he does it won’t be major. (Kevin Bowen)
- Ballard emphasized the need for the Colts to pick the right quarterback if they do elect to go that way in the first round, not taking a quarterback just to take one: “Taking one will get you all off my ass for the time being…but the moment that guy doesn’t play well, I’m going to be the first one run out of the building.” (Bowen)
- He added with Indianapolis picking at No. 21 this year it’s unlikely they’ll find their guy that late: “I doubt it…It’s a good class…they all get pushed up now. Little bit of luck has to come in play.” (Bowen)
- The Colts do have fourth-round QB Jacob Eason but he didn’t see a snap of action as a rookie: “We drafted Jacob Eason last year … who we like. But we gotta find a lot more about Jacob Eason. We like what we’ve seen from him, and we think we’ve got a really good young talent in Jacob.” (Zak Keefer)
- Ballard doesn’t even know if Eason can be relied upon as the primary backup next year: “I’m not ready to say I’m comfortable with (Eason being our backup quarterback). I don’t know enough yet.” (Dave Griffiths)
- While the Colts have one of the best cap situations of any team, Ballard noted they wouldn’t just be handing extensions out like candy to their pending free agents: “We want to bring them all back…. There’s a point where change happens and they’re going to have a chance to hit the market. If another team offers him more money than we do, than good for him… Him and his family have a chance to be rewarded.” (Stephen Holder)
- One of those players is CB Xavier Rhodes, who stepped in and had a solid season for the Colts: “Xavier had a heck of a year, bought into everything we’re doing. … I think we’ll wait and see here how it works out in free agency.” (George Bremer)
- He acknowledged there also could be an interesting situation with WR T.Y. Hilton, who he says is still a good player even if he’s not a star anymore: “How he’s grown (as a) teammate, a man … he’s a really special dude….Special as a teammate, a competitor. TY can still play. He still has value. We’ll see how it works out. We value TY, he still can play and he’s been a great Colt.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts RB Marlon Mack also appears unlikely to be back, reading between the lines of what Ballard said: “Marlon deserves a contract. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that here.” (Joel Erickson)
- Ballard praised another pending free agent, LB Anthony Walker: “Anthony Walker, if he goes into coaching after his playing days are over … he’ll be a head coach in this league. If he goes into scouting, he’ll be a GM in this league.” (Keefer)
- Ballard noted Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin struggled at times this year, but is still a young, developing player playing a position that’s extraordinarily difficult: “He had his good moments and his bad moments… Rock knows he’s got to make some improvements.” (Holder)
- Ballard is still high on WR Parris Campbell, saying he’s just had “bad luck” with injuries his first two seasons: “He’s still young, still talented, we think he’s going to be a valuable member of this team moving forward.” (Bowen)
- Ballard was impressed with OL Will Holden in his relief appearances but said he has work to do on the offensive line and wants to get the five best players on the field: “We know we’ve got to make some additions on the offensive line.” (Erickson)
Jaguars
- Per News 4 JAX’s Jim Piggott and Ashley Harding, Jaguars president Mark Lamping said the team won’t push its downtown development project titled Lot J after it didn’t get the supermajority of votes required from the city council: “We pulled the plug on Lot J. It’s dead . . . . It’s time to turn the page.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports much of the negotiation between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars has centered on facilities upgrades and staffing. Meyer wanted upgrades to Jacksonville’s existing facilities and multi-year contracts for his staff.
- As far as staffing, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Meyer’s former DC at OSU, Chris Ash, as a potential DB coach and Texans DC Anthony Weaver as top defensive assistant and DL coach.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says longtime college coach Charlie Strong is a name to watch at defensive coordinator for Meyer.
- However, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reports Strong joining Meyer in Jacksonville isn’t a sure thing.
Titans
- According to Josina Anderson, the Titans reached out to Clemson OC Tony Elliott as they might have a vacancy there if Arthur Smith lands a head coaching job. However, Elliott said he’s content to stay at Clemson for now.
- Titans signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to futures contracts. (NFLTR)