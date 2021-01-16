AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
When asked about the Colts’ eight impending free-agents from its first-team roster, HC Frank Reich said he would like to re-sign everyone but admitted that “change happens.”
“As I sit here today, I want everybody back. I can’t go there now because it’s too fresh, too emotional with these guys. We know the realities of this league is there is change. Change happens,” said Reich, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.
Reich voiced confidence in the Colts’ coaching staff and front office in their ability to build an NFL roster.
“I know this: We have the right group of men, we have the right group of coaches, we have the right group of front office staff and scouts, we have the right businesspeople,’’ Ballard said. “We have the right people in this organization. We think we can move forward and do some really special things,” said Reich.
Reich reiterated that he’d like to “bring back all” of their impending free-agents, which includes key players like Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Jacoby Brissett, and Jack Doyle, but it is “not realistic.”
“Look, you want to bring back all of them,” Ballard said. “But that’s not realistic.”
Jaguars
- According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, people close to new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer believe the quarterback and “fatigue with the college game” drove him to take the Jacksonville job.
- ESPN says Meyer has told people close to him that he was done with college coaching, which is complicated by transfer rules, name image and likeness changes, recruiting and COVID-19 complications.
- Beyond that, the Jaguars have a lot of draft capital and cap space to build out the roster as he sees fit.
- According to the report, there’s a belief in league circles that interim general manager Trent Baalke will hang on to the job, but it’s still too early to say for certain. Scott Pioli and Ray Farmer were also linked to the job.
- ESPN confirms that Scott Linehan is a prime candidate for the offensive coordinator job.
- Other coaches linked to Jacksonville include Charlie Strong, Anthony Weaver and Chris Ash.
Titans
- Now that OC Arthur Smith is packing his bags and heading to Atlanta, the Titans are in need of a new offensive coordinator. As someone who likes to work with coaches, he has previous relationships with, HC Mike Vrabel could already have the next coordinator in house.
- Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com lists six candidates who could be working with Vrabel as offensive coordinator next season, including Titans’ TE coach Todd Downing, Dolphins’ TE coach George Godsey, former NFL OC Todd Haley, former Texas HC Tom Herman, Texans’ OC Tim Kelly, and Lions’ QB coach Sean Ryan.
- Now that the Titans are out of playoff contention, Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site writes that GM Jon Robinson must now turn his focus to fixing the defense and improving overall “across the board.”
- Regarding Titans’ impending free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney, Wyatt writes that his future with the team depends on “how much he’s willing to play for.” Wyatt admits he’s unsure if Tennessee is interested in re-signing Clowney.
- Although Wyatt thinks the Titans’ top priority this offseason will be for an edge rusher, he does not expect their 2021 NFL Draft to be exclusively focused on defense.