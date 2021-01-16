AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

When asked about the Colts’ eight impending free-agents from its first-team roster, HC Frank Reich said he would like to re-sign everyone but admitted that “change happens.”

"As I sit here today, I want everybody back. I can't go there now because it's too fresh, too emotional with these guys. We know the realities of this league is there is change. Change happens," said Reich, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Reich voiced confidence in the Colts’ coaching staff and front office in their ability to build an NFL roster.

"I know this: We have the right group of men, we have the right group of coaches, we have the right group of front office staff and scouts, we have the right businesspeople,'' Ballard said. "We have the right people in this organization. We think we can move forward and do some really special things," said Reich.

Reich reiterated that he’d like to “bring back all” of their impending free-agents, which includes key players like Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Jacoby Brissett, and Jack Doyle, but it is “not realistic.”

"Look, you want to bring back all of them," Ballard said. "But that's not realistic."

Jaguars

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, people close to new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer believe the quarterback and “fatigue with the college game” drove him to take the Jacksonville job.

ESPN says Meyer has told people close to him that he was done with college coaching, which is complicated by transfer rules, name image and likeness changes, recruiting and COVID-19 complications.

Beyond that, the Jaguars have a lot of draft capital and cap space to build out the roster as he sees fit.

According to the report, there’s a belief in league circles that interim general manager Trent Baalke will hang on to the job, but it’s still too early to say for certain. Scott Pioli and Ray Farmer were also linked to the job.

ESPN confirms that Scott Linehan is a prime candidate for the offensive coordinator job.

is a prime candidate for the offensive coordinator job. Other coaches linked to Jacksonville include Charlie Strong, Anthony Weaver and Chris Ash.

