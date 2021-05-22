AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich was asked if he felt any pressure for QB Carson Wentz to succeed after vouching for him in Indianapolis.

“I think it’s a collaborative effort that we work with Carson,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “You stick your neck out for players as a head coach or a GM or a scout or coach. We all do it. Obviously, as a head coach sometimes you have a bit more say in it than maybe a position coach. But that’s what you love about it. I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in. I’m willing to put it on the line for players that you believe in. I believe in this team, I believe in Carson, so I feel good about it. I do know that his play will reflect the work that he does, it’ll reflect the work that our team does, it’ll reflect the work that our staff does, all the preparation. But I don’t mind being the point person on that.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan explained that they felt a need to “clean house” after parting ways with former executive Tom Coughlin following the 2019 season.

“After Tom’s departure, the conventional wisdom was you need to clean house, you need to do this, you need to do that,” Khan said. “It was like, yeah, we need to clean house, but the people who created the mess need to be part of cleaning up the house and that included me.”

Khan intimated that there were times the front office was not on the same page with evaluating the roster.

“It’s just that you’ve got to be informed. … Who are the players who are the core part of the team? Who needs to get paid? You can’t pay everybody, regrettably, so all of that and we could have done a lot better job, I think, over the last few years on a lot of those. I talked about any business there’s micromanagement, there’s delegation, and there’s abdication, and I think there were times people could have said, ‘Hey, you know, you abdicated.’ But, to me, I just want to make sure there’s a right amount of involvement. … And I think there is right now.”

Jaguars’ new HC Urban Meyer said they are building a “culture of excellence” around Jacksonville and he feels grateful for Khan’s responsiveness.

“We call it the culture of excellence and we expect everything to be the best of the best, and right now it’s not here at Jacksonville,” Meyer said. “There’s a lot of great things that are, there are certain areas that are not. My job, and I push really hard especially when you talk about health and safety of players, I expect it to be the very best. So, we’re pushing hard, and our owner, Shad, has been fantastic to listen and to learn about what we expect.”

Titans

Titans’ rookie OL Dillon Radunz says that he is getting used to the NFL and is doing his best to both learn the playbook and make an impression on his new coaching staff.

None of this seems to be too much for Radunz, who says he was well prepared at North Dakota State.

“It’s not overwhelming,” Radunz said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “Yeah, there’s a curve there in certain areas, (but) not in all areas. I feel like I was pretty prepared by my coaches at NDSU. Obviously, there are new things to learn when you are going into a new offense, and technique-wise, what the coach wants you to do. I’m just trying my best to adjust and adapt to what they want me to do. It has been going well. Just learning the new playbook and getting this new system, has been going well so far. I am just getting back to work. I’m getting to know my new teammates, getting to know my coach, learning the playbook. It’s been fun just because I only played on game last year. The better you know the playbook, the better you know the plays, the faster you’re going to play. It just comes down to mentally knowing the playbook and knowing all the play calls. There will be more terminology because it’s pro-style football now, and it’s a little more than college. You just have to learn all that and I am doing my best to do that. I feel like I am picking it up pretty well. And once you pick it all up you will be able to play really fast and I have no doubt that I am going to get there. You just try and come out and make an impression. Coach (Mike) Vrabel talks about how (he wants you) to make an impression on everybody that day. So come out every day and give your best, and make sure people remember you by the end of the day.”