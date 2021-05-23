AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts OT Braden Smith, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he is not worried about his looming extension negotiations and is letting his agent handle the situation.

“I let my agent handle it,” Smith said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s what he gets paid to do. And I get paid to play football, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Colts LB Darius Leonard is also entering a contract year with the organization, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay said he is “very optimistic” about getting a deal done with both Leonard and Smith.

“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to be able to get them done,” Irsay said. “I’m planning on the fact that we’ll be getting them done. I’ll be surprised if we didn’t.”

“I think they wanted to see how things went with the draft and free agency and see how things played out, but I kind of anticipated if I got to be ready, I got to be ready,” Smith said. “I always kept it in the back of my mind that it might possibly happen. Whatever they told me to do, I would do.”

Regarding the possibility of lining up at left tackle, Smith said the organization wanted to see how this offseason played out before converting him from the right side.

“I think they wanted to see how things went with the draft and free agency and see how things played out, but I kind of anticipated if I got to be ready, I got to be ready,” Smith said. “I always kept it in the back of my mind that it might possibly happen. Whatever they told me to do, I would do.”

Jaguars

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com notes that the Titans have added pass rushers Bud Dupree and Rashad Weaver to pair with Harold Landry, therefore Derick Roberson will have to play well and remain healthy in order to crack the 53 man roster this season.