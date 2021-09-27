AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said a hobbled QB Carson Wentz was their best option vs. Tennessee.

“I thought Carson did a good job understanding what his limitations were and playing within that,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s our quarterback. We felt like him at 70, 80 percent, whatever he is is our best option to beat a very good football team on the road. We make a couple more plays in that game and I think they’re there. I think they’re there to be made by all of us — coaches, players. I think there’s plenty of opportunities in this game, a closely contested game, to win that game.”

Reich said G Quenton Nelson has a sprained ankle and needs to be evaluated. (Joel A. Erickson)

Reich added he is hopeful Wentz will be fully healthy "in a week or two." (George Bremer)

Reich mentioned WR T.Y. Hilton is “making great progress” on IR. (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said the Panthers were aggressive in trying to trade for CB C.J. Henderson . (Mark Long)

said the Panthers were aggressive in trying to trade for CB . (Mark Long) Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins said that while Henderson was a good player he was “different” and the secondary will be fine: “I wouldn’t say we’re too shaken up.” (Long)

said that while Henderson was a good player he was “different” and the secondary will be fine: “I wouldn’t say we’re too shaken up.” (Long) The Jaguars insisted on Panthers TE Dan Arnold being a part of the trade sending Henderson to Carolina. (Joe Person)

being a part of the trade sending Henderson to Carolina. (Joe Person) Jaguars first-round QB Trevor Lawrence says the results are frustrating, but he is noticing improvement on a weekly basis. “We’re getting better, but it’s frustrating because we’ve got to finish these games. We need to win these. It makes it more frustrating because we’ve just got to finish the game…” (John Oehser)

says the results are frustrating, but he is noticing improvement on a weekly basis. “We’re getting better, but it’s frustrating because we’ve got to finish these games. We need to win these. It makes it more frustrating because we’ve just got to finish the game…” (John Oehser) Lawrence acknowledges that he needs to make better decisions, but he isn’t going to let go of the gunslinger mentality that makes him who he is. “As far as making better decisions, that does need to change for sure, but I’ve got to be the same guy. I still have to go play. I can’t play timid, and not take any shots or chances. I feel like I’m learning a lot…” (Oehser)

Meyer says that Lawrence is one of the most consistent players he’s been around. “I know what he’s going to be like tomorrow. Same way he was last week. He’s the most consistent — one of the most consistent players I’ve been around...” (Oehser)

Meyer added he expects CB Tre Herndon to be active for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals. “We should be full strength (at cornerback) next week.” (Oehser)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR Julio Jones tightened up late in the game and was only being used in emergency situations. (Jim Wyatt)

said WR tightened up late in the game and was only being used in emergency situations. (Jim Wyatt) Vrabel added he believe WR A.J. Brown will pull through his rough start to the season: “It’s a long season and we all go through some ups and downs.” (Turron Davenport)

will pull through his rough start to the season: “It’s a long season and we all go through some ups and downs.” (Turron Davenport) Titans OT Taylor Lewan said he hyperextended his knee before the team’s game against Seattle last week and heard a pop. The training staff elected to hold Lewan out as a precaution. After initial tests, the team determined that Lewan’s ACL was fine. (Wyatt)