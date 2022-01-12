AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes Colts owner Jim Irsay was fuming mad following the team’s collapse to end the regular season, so much so that he couldn’t wait the standard day or two to have his end of year meeting with HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard. He had it late Sunday night after they returned from Jacksonville.
- Keefer adds his understanding is the team will dig deep into every aspect of the offense, including QB Carson Wentz, to evaluate what changes need to be made going forward.
- He adds the money isn’t an issue, and if a better option was available, Irsay would sign off on cutting Wentz and eating the dead money. The problem is there might not be a clear-cut better option.
- The Colts worked out DE Breeland Speaks and DT Xavier Williams on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne missed the entire season due to injury but feels stronger having rehabbed at the team’s training facility, quietly getting in better shape while watching from the sidelines.
“I think being in the meetings every day, it helped me in a way, helped me in a sense because I felt like I was a part of it,” Etienne said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I was a part of everything. I was like a little kid going to the birthday, but I just couldn’t have any birthday cake. That’s the best way I can put it. That’s how this year’s been for me. So next year, I’m just looking forward to just indulging in all the cake that I can. I definitely feel like as of now I’ll be ready. I’m ready to go. The next milestone for me is to get back to doing weightlifting, like squats and stuff like that. I haven’t really been squatting because it is a Lisfranc injury, and it was in the bottom of the foot. My upper body has never looked better. I feel like mentally, I just had to slow down, take a step back and enjoy the process. This is my first-ever injury. I had to step back and look at the game from the outside in. I did get the injury, but I never thought it would happen. I feel when I get back on the field, it’s going to be different.”
- Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett will interview Friday with the Jaguars. His meeting with the Bears and Broncos is scheduled for Saturday. (Ian Rapoport)
Titans
Titans WR Julio Jones finally scored a touchdown after a nine-week draught and a not-so-hot start to his career in Nashville.
“It felt good to get out there and start hitting some shots, and making some plays for the offense,” Jones said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “It was good. It’s been a process for me, going back and forth playing, not playing. The guys just supported me through the whole time, and they came out there and they celebrated (after the three-yard touchdown catch), and we shared that moment. It was just cool to have your brothers out there. We play one play at a time for one another.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!