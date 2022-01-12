AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“I think being in the meetings every day, it helped me in a way, helped me in a sense because I felt like I was a part of it,” Etienne said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I was a part of everything. I was like a little kid going to the birthday, but I just couldn’t have any birthday cake. That’s the best way I can put it. That’s how this year’s been for me. So next year, I’m just looking forward to just indulging in all the cake that I can. I definitely feel like as of now I’ll be ready. I’m ready to go. The next milestone for me is to get back to doing weightlifting, like squats and stuff like that. I haven’t really been squatting because it is a Lisfranc injury, and it was in the bottom of the foot. My upper body has never looked better. I feel like mentally, I just had to slow down, take a step back and enjoy the process. This is my first-ever injury. I had to step back and look at the game from the outside in. I did get the injury, but I never thought it would happen. I feel when I get back on the field, it’s going to be different.”