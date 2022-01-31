AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- A league source tells the Athletic’s Zak Keefer the Colts could be wiping the slate clean on the defensive coaching staff. In addition to losing DC Matt Eberflus to the Bears, the team won’t retain DL coach Brian Baker after his contract expires. Safeties coach Alan Williams, LB coach Dave Borgonzi and secondary coach James Rowe could follow Eberflus to Chicago.
- Keefer says his sense from multiple conversations he’s had with sources is that it’s about a 50-50 proposition that Colts QB Carson Wentz is back in 2022.
- Keefer expects the Colts to let G Mark Glowinski depart in free agency and to re-sign G Chris Reed to replace him. The tow already platooned to a degree in 2021 and Reed should be cheaper.
- Tight end is another position the Colts need help at, as Jack Doyle is expected to retire and Mo Alie-Cox is a free agent. Keefer points out Cardinals TE Zach Ertz is set to be a free agent and HC Frank Reich obviously knows him well, but he thinks the Colts would prefer to be a little younger at the position.
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says his understanding is former Eagles HC Doug Pederson was lukewarm on the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy because he thought there might end up being similar issues with the front office there that he ran into in Philadelphia.
- Breer adds Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich explored the possibility of bringing Cardinals VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson and Buccaneers director of football operations Shelton Quarles with him to the Jaguars, which could be why things hit a snag.
Titans
Titans CB Kristian Fulton is happy with how he played in 2021.
“I always knew I could do it,” Fulton said, via Titans.com. “It was just a matter of being out there and proving to myself mentally that I could stay on the field, and I could lock in on things each week. They wanted to see consistency out of me, and I kind of feel like I put that out there when I had the chance to.”
Fulton added there is still room to grow as a player.
“Definitely,” Fulton said. “I just want to make an impact on the game, that is my big takeaway from this past season and however I can do that next season, moving forward, it’s what I want to do. Just being better mentally in certain situations in the game, I feel that will help me make those plays, too. Being a person who can make an impact on the game (is important). I need to make at least three or four impact plays (a game), and however we can do that, I have to (do it).”
