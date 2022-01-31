AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Titans CB Kristian Fulton is happy with how he played in 2021.

“I always knew I could do it,” Fulton said, via Titans.com. “It was just a matter of being out there and proving to myself mentally that I could stay on the field, and I could lock in on things each week. They wanted to see consistency out of me, and I kind of feel like I put that out there when I had the chance to.”

Fulton added there is still room to grow as a player.